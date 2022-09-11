Who stars in Ridley episode 3 Swansong? The cast includes a TV legend and a former Corrie star!

Ridley returns with episode 3 this week, and there’s a closet full of famous faces – here’s a rundown of the cast on Swansong.

The third episode introduces a possible love interest for Ridley after the tragic death of his wife and son.

But will the chance encounter with jazz singer Eve Marbury end well?

She asks him to help find her brother, who has been missing for decades.

Ridley launches an investigation…

But, when a woman linked to her brother is found murdered, dark secrets begin to emerge.

Here’s all the brilliant guest-stars on the ITV show this week…

Joanna Riding stars as Eve Marbury (Credit: ITV)

Ridley episode 3 Swansong cast: Joanna Riding as Eve Marbury

Actress Joanna Riding plays Eve Marbury, the jazz singer whose brother Ridley agrees to investigate.

The actress, 54, is probably best known as Melissa in the Sky series Stella.

Viewers might also recognise her for her roles as Terri Gough in Where the Heart Is, and as Cinderella’s Mother in the huge Hollywood film Into the Woods.

She recently guest starred in an episode of McDonald and Dodds, too.

Jacquetta May as Rachel, next to Susan Tully’s Michelle, in EastEnders (Credit: BBC One/YouTube)

Jacquetta May as Kate Ridley

Actress Jacquetta May stars in flashbacks as Alex Ridley’s wife, Kate.

The series is slowly revealing more and more clues as to how Ridley’s wife and daughter tragically died.

Jacquetta got her first big role back in 1991, starring in EastEnders as Rachel Kominski, Michelle Fowler’s landlady.

The 62-year-old actress went on to appear in the BBC medical series Cardiac Arrest as Sister Julie Novac.

Viewers might recognise her for her guest roles in Casualty, Silent Witness, New Tricks and The Bill.

More recently, she’s played Melissa Deddington in Midsomer Murders.

Jacquetta’s had an impressive career in theatre, too, and has written for series such as Torchwood and Living the Dream.

George Costigan guest stars in this episode of Ridley (Credit: Youtube/Lyceumtheatre)

Ridley episode 3 Swansong cast: George Costigan as Ray Trevice

George Costigan, 75, stars as Ray Trevice in the cast of Ridley.

He’s been acting since the 70s and has had an impressive career across TV and film!

You might recognise him as conman Charlie Haynes from EastEnders, which he starred in back in 2010.

Film fans will recognise him from his roles in Calendar Girls, Rita, Sue and Bob Too, and Hereafter.

Other notable roles include Sgt Howard Raveley in Homefront, and Nevison Gallagher in Happy Valley.

He recently starred in Line of Duty as Patrick Fairbank, a former – corrupt – colleague of Ted Hastings who ended up in jail.

Gentleman Jack fans will recognise George as James Holt in the BBC drama.

Actor Bryan Dick on the left as Ernie in BBC’s Eric and Ernie (Credit: Youtube/BBC)

Bryan Dick plays Jed Varnham

Bryan Dick plays Jed Varnham in Ridley episode three.

Ridley discovers that Jed is somehow connected to the missing person case of Eve’s brother.

You might recognise the 44-year-old actor from playing Ernie Wise in the BBC‘s BAFTA-winning biopic of Morecambe and Wise, Eric and Ernie.

He’s also known for playing D.C. Blythe in Blackpool, Prince Turveydrop in the Bleak House mini-series, and Al in Ice Cream Girls.

Bryan is also known for playing Rafe in the film Blood and Chocolate, and Joseph Nagle in Master and Commander.

Jack Deam as Inspector Mallory in Father Brown (Credit: BBC)

Ridley episode 3 Swansong cast: Jack Deam plays Duncan Darwin

Jack Deam, 50, plays Duncan Darwin in the third episode of Ridley.

One of his first big roles was as Henry Platt in the Life and Times of Henry Platt, followed by a role on Coronation Street as Phil Simmonds back in 2000.

He then joined the cast of Shameless, playing Marty Fisher, Carol’s son from 2004 until 2013.

But the role you might recognise him best for is as Inspector Mallory in Father Brown.

Other notable roles include DC Ken Blackstone in DCI Banks, and a recent role as Frank Johnson in Silent Witness.

Actress Hopi Grace in BBC series Time (Credit: Youtube/BBC)

Hopi Grace as Julie Conway

Hopi Grace stars as Julie Conway in episode three of Ridley.

Julie is the woman who is named in the will of Mr Varnham, much to the horror of his children.

Actress Hopi doesn’t have a lot of roles to her name, but has had some impressive guest spots.

She’s featured in small roles in Emmerdale, BBC series Time, Vera and Coronation Street.

She also recently played a small role as Lara in Netflix‘s The Sandman.

Lucy Robinson stars in the 1995 version of Pride and Prejudice (Credit: Youtube/BBC)

Ridley episode 3 Swansong cast: Lucy Robinson as Liza Varnham

Lucy Robinson guest stars in the episode as Liza Varnham, the daughter of Mr. Varnham.

The character is upset that her father left their property to Julie in his will.

The 56-year-old actress had a big role in the 1995 Pride and Prejudice series as Louisa Hurst, Bingley’s sister.

Since then she’s starred as Robyn Duff in Cold Feet and had small roles in Corrie and EastEnders.

Film fans might recognise her from The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason.

Tupele Dorgu in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Tupele Dorgu as Donna

Last but certainly not least is Tupele Dorgu as Donna!

You’ll probably recognise the 44-year-old actress as Kelly Crabtree from Coronation Street.

She starred as the gobby factory worker from 2004 until 2010 for over 400 episodes.

You might also recognise her as Dr. Barrington from Hollyoaks, the doctor who attempted to treat Jade Albright’s cancer.

In recent years, viewers might have seen her pop up in Alma’s Not Normal, Casualty and The Coroner.

Ridley episode three airs on Sunday September 11 on ITV1. All episodes of the show are available on ITV Hub after airing.

