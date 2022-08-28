Ridley on ITV: Who is in the cast of the new Adrian Dunbar drama?

Ridley on ITV is the newest offering in the crime drama world and boasts Adrian Dunbar in the lead role but who else in the cast?

Adrian Dunbar as Alex Ridley (Credit: ITV)

Adrian Dunbar as Alex Ridley

Northern Irish actor Adrian Dunbar leads the cast in the titular role of Ridley. The show follows Ex Detective Inspector Alex Ridley who has retired from the police force after the grief of losing his wife and daughter.

When he is enlisted for help by his protégée Carol who has taken over as Detective Inspector, he rejoins the police force as a consultant with more intriguing cases to solve.

The 64-year-old actor is probably best known for his lead role in BBC’s Line of Duty as Ted Hastings.

Adrian has been acting since 1980, and receiving a starring role in the Irish film My Left Foot in 1989 led to a great career in TV and Film.

His well-known film roles include The Crying Game, Richard III and Hear My Song.

He’s known for his TV roles in Ashes to Ashes as Martin Summers, Broken as Father Peter Flaherty and Blood as Jim Hogan.

He’s been married to actress Anna Nygh since 1986.

Bronagh Waugh stars in Ridley (Credit: ITV)

Bronagh Waugh stars as DI Carol Farman

Northern Irish actress Bronagh Waugh plays DI Carol Farham in the show.

Carol is Ridley’s protégée whom he mentored for many years. Carol enlists him as a consultant on a complex murder case, and the two once again form a partnership.

The actress is known for playing Cheryl Brady in the Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks from 2009 to 2013.

Her other best known role is The Fall, as the wife of serial killer Paul Spectre, played by 50 Shades of Grey actor Jamie Dornan.

She’s also starred as Jessica in Unforgotten and as Stella Beckett in Viewpoint.

She recently played Kathy Maguire, the mother of James, in the series 2 finale of Derry Girls and has also had other small roles in Supernatural and King Gary.

The 39-year-old actress gave birth to her first child last year with her husband Richard Peacock.

Terence Maynard also stars in the show (Credit: ITV)

Ridley Cast: Terence Maynard as DCI Paul Goodwin

Terence Maynard, 53, plays DCI Paul Goodwin in Ridley, one of the detectives in Ridley’s old police force.

The actor recently starred as DS Cleaver in the popular BBC drama Sherwood.

Terence is also known as Artorius in Netflix’s The Witcher and as Andre in Roger Roger.

He also featured as Tony Stewart in over 200 episodes of Coronation Street.

George Bukhari as Darren in Ridley (Credit: ITV)

George Bukhari plays DC Darren Lakhan in the ITV drama

Actor George Bukhari plays another member of Ridley’s police force, DC Darren Lakhan.

The actor is probably best known for his roles as Terry in the BBC series The A Word and as Jason in Ordinary Lies.

He’s also had recurring roles in Years & Years, Coronation Street and CBBC’s Biff and Chip.

He’s also currently starring in 101 Dalmations on the West End.

Georgie Glen stars as Dr Wendy Newstone

Georgie Glen is Dr Wendy Newstone in Ridley

Scottish actress Georgie Glen plays Dr Wendy Newstone, who serves the police force with her forensic work.

The 66-year-old actress has had a long career in TV, film and theatre.

Film fans will recognise her for her roles in Calendar Girls, The Hitman’s Bodyguard and My Week with Marilyn.

TV fans will recognise her as Audrey McFall in Waterloo Road, Denise in Damned and Miss Higgins in Call the Midwife.

She also recently featured in The Crown and an episode of Inside No 9.

Who plays Annie Marling in Ridley? It’s Julie Graham!

Julie Graham stars as Annie, who owns the local bar that Ridley sings in the first episode.

The 57-year-old actress’ best-known roles include Rhona Kelly in Shetland, Sheron Dawson in Benidorm and Mandy Lewis in Being Eileen.

Other well-known roles include William and Mary, Queens of Mystery and Dun’ Breedin’.

The Sheron Dawson star was previously married to actor Joseph A. Bennett from 2002 until 2015. He took his own life four years ago.

She married entrepreneur Davy Croket in 2019.

Actor Aidan McArdle joins the Ridley cast (Credit: ITV)

Aidan McArdle stars as Micheal Flannery

Lastly, Aidan McArdle plays Micheal Flannery, who has a past with Ridley which involves the deaths of his wife and daughter.

Irish actor Aidan McArdle has had a lot of recognisable movie and television roles.

His best-known film roles include Slannen in Ella Enchanted, Richard Sheridan in The Duchess and Clarke in The Professor and the Madman.

In TV, he had a starring role in Netflix‘s Sense8, The Fall and The Mill.

He recently starred in The Holiday and Red Election.

Who else stars in Ridley?

Coronation Street actress Bhavna Limachnia joins the cast as Carol’s wife, Geri Farham and fellow Coronation Street actor Tareq Al-Jeddal plays their son Jack Farham.

Jennifer Hennessy, Alexandra Hannant and Rob Mitchell-James also guest-star in the first episode.

Ridley begins this Sunday August 28 at 8pm on ITV.

