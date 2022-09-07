Where are the original cast of Cold Feet now?

TV favourite Fay Ripley has joined the cast of Doc Martin for its last ever series, but where are the rest of the original Cold Feet cast now?

The hit comedy series Cold Feet started way back in 1997.

It followed the lives of three couples as they navigated their way through the ups and downs of their relationships.

The series carried on all the way through to 2020 introducing lots of new characters throughout the series.

Guests stars even included David’s daughter Olivia, who was later played by Normal People superstar Daisy Edgar-Jones.

But where are the original gang now?

James Nesbitt returns as Tom Brannick in Bloodlands series 2 coming soon (Credit: BBC One)

Cold Feet original cast: James Nesbitt played Adam Williams

James Nesbitt starred as Adam Williams who started Cold Feet in heartbreak when he found out Rachel was secretly married.

However, when Adam was diagnosed with testicular cancer in season two, the pair rekindled their relationship.

The pair later went on to have a baby boy after struggling to get pregnant after Rachel’s abortion in season two.

Rachel’s death in a tragic car accident in series 5 remains one of the most shocking TV moments of all time.

James, 57, has gone on to become one of the most popular actors on British TV.

He’s led a variety of crime dramas including Murphy’s Law, The Missing and Netflix’s Stay Close.

Line of Duty fans will also recognise James for playing DCI Marcus Thurwell – albeit infuriatingly briefly!

The actor is also popular for his recent role in the BBC crime thriller Bloodlands.

In the series, James plays DCI Tom Brannick a policeman who is sent on the hunt for an assassin known as ‘Goliath’ as he has chilling connections with a cold case and Tom’s past.

Season two is coming soon!

Actor and comedian John Thomson starred as Jimmy Daly in McDonald & Dodds recently (Credit: ITV1)

John Thomson portrayed Pete Gifford

John Thomson‘s character Pete Gifford had an absolutely heartbreaking time on the series.

From the breakdown of his first marriage with Jenny to the failure of his second marriage to Jo, Pete didn’t have the best of times with relationships.

Following the death of Harry, an old man Pete was caring for, his life turned to rock bottom and he even contemplated suicide.

However things brightened up in the 2020 series, when Pete moved on and left his emotional issues behind.

John Thomson, 53, has since become been a staple of British TV!

Fans will recognise him for his time on Coronation Street as Jesse Chadwick.

He’s also known for roles in Men Behaving Badly, Spitting Image, Professor T and Dodger.

He recently starred in the hit ITV crime drama McDonald & Dodds.

In 2021, he was also the voice behind Bush Baby on ITV series The Masked Singer!

Robert Bathurst plays Johnny Delamare in The Larkins (Credit: ITV1)

Cold Feet original cast: Robert Bathurst starred as David Marsden

Robert‘s character David Marsden and his wife Karen arguably had the most toxic relationship on Cold Feet.

Their marriage was on the rocks during season one after they both tried to sleep with other people – which lead to them both seeking counselling.

Not long after the birth of their twins, Ellie and Olivia, David had an affair with a local resident’s activist.

Karen also had an affair of her own, which eventually leds to the end of their relationship.

In series five, the couple got a divorce and David ended up marrying his divorce lawyer, Robyn.

Robert, 65, is perhaps most famous for his comedic roles, including the brilliant Ed Howzer-Black in Toast.

Of course, he also stars as Johnny Delamere in the comedy series The Larkins in 2021.

He’ll reprise the role in the upcoming series 2.

Robert has also appeared in My Family, Downton Abbey, Blandings, Dracula, and Wild at Heart.

Frankly, we’ll watch him in anything.

Actress Hermione Norris played Karen in Cold Feet (Credit: Cover Images)

Hermione Norris starred as Karen Marsden

Hermione Norris played the role of publisher Karen, who infamously tried to have an affair with a renowned author after editing his work.

Her husband David then tried to get his own back by attempting to sleep with their nanny Romona.

After years of trying to make their marriage work, the pair eventually divorced.

Later on, Karen ended up falling for Adam’s father-in-law!

She also set up her own publishing company and brought Romona in as her personal assistant.

Hermione Norris, 55, is known for starring in a number of crime dramas, including Spooks, Innocent, Wire in the Blood and Luther.

She also featured in the films Separate Lies and Love of My Life.

More recently, the actress played Maureen Dawson in Riches, and Cate Walford in Between Two Worlds.

If Hermione is in it, it’s usually worth watching.

Fay Ripley joins the cast of Doc Martin for its last ever series (Credit: ITV1)

Cold Feet original cast: Fay Ripley was Jenny Gifford

Fay Ripley played Jenny Gifford in Cold Feet.

After the couple’s baby was born, Jenny and Pete’s relationship started to deteriorate.

Their problems ranged from affairs to tragic news about Jenny’s health.

Eventually, the couple divorced and Jenny left to take a job in New York.

Since starring in the show, Fay starred as DI Martha Bellamy in Suspects, and Caitlin in The Delivery Man.

She also starred as Nicola in Reggie Perrin – opposite Doc Martin co-star Martin Clunes!

Fay, 56, has also tried her hand at cooking and is the author of three cookbooks Fay’s Family Food, What’s For Dinner? and Fay Makes it Easy.

Actress Helen Baxendale played Ross’s second wife in the sitcom Friends (Credit: Splash News)

Helen Baxendale starred as Rachel Bradley

Helen Baxendale’s character Rachel had the shortest time on the series out of the original cast, after her character was killed off in car crash.

We’re still not over it.

At the start of the series, we found out that Rachel was married to another man despite deciding to rent a house with Adam.

After her husband appeared on the show, Rachel found out she was pregnant.

But she revealed to Adam in series two that she aborted her pregnancy and wanted to start a relationship with him.

Shortly after having a baby boy with Adam, Rachel died in a shocking car accident, leaving Adam and the rest of the nation watching at home, devastated.

Helen Baxendale, 52, famously went on to appear in the US sitcom Friends as Ross’ love interest Emily Waltham.

Her character dated Ross in season four before implausibly deciding to get married.

However, their relationship was short lived after Ross blurted out Rachel’s name at the ceremony.

Helen also starred as Lorna Thompson in the BBC series Cuckoo alongside Greg Davies and Hollywood actor Taylor Lautner.

More recently, she played Meggie McGregor in Noughts + Crosses.

Fay Ripley appears in Doc Martin series 1o from Wednesday September 07 2022 at 9pm on ITV1.

