Ridley on ITV: Is Adrian Dunbar really singing on the show?

Adrian Dunbar stars as Alex Ridley in ITV’s new drama Ridley, about a retired cop who comes back as a consultant. His character sings in the local jazz bar but is it really Adrian Dunbar singing?

Here’s what we know…

Adrian’s character signs in the local jazz bar (Credit: ITV)

Is Adrian Dunbar really singing in Ridley?

He is! And it was Adrian’s idea to have this be a part of the character too!

One of the show’s co-creators Paul Thomas Anderson says: “It was down to Adrian – he’s a great singer, he loves music and he recently seemed to work well in that jazz element.

“It’s almost as if the jazz music is a catharsis for Ridley – it’s the only time when the man can feel anything.

“You know the worst possible thing that can happen to a man is losing his family, then he was taken off the job he loved.

“He had nothing left. And I think the jazz really adds that bluesy element to everything.”

Adrian Dunbar has been singing in theatre for much of his life (Credit: Youtube/RTE)

While Adrian Dunbar hasn’t sung in any of his TV or film jobs, he says his career in theatre and singing in bands meant he wasn’t nervous: “No nervousness at all!

“I’ve done a lot – I started playing in bands, I’ve done quite a bit of singing on stage.

“Even in my forties, I put a band together and went on the road in Ireland playing in pubs and bars just because I like it.

“I love that element of the character – it was always something I was interested in doing.

“I also think it fits the character, it doesn’t feel like an add-on, it’s integrated in.

“A lot of detectives of TV past have had their own odd thing that they are interested in so I thought Ridley should have this.

“So no, I had no problem singing, a lot of it was my idea and thankfully the guys rang with it.”

Ridley owns a bar with Julie Graham’s character Annie in the show (Credit: ITV)

Is he really playing the piano?

While it is Adrian’s real voice providing the great singing in Ridley, the piano playing isn’t his.

He says: “I do tinkle a little bit on the piano, I get away with a few little bits but there are other bits that are recorded.

“But I wouldn’t call myself a pianist by any means but I got away with a few chords!”

Bronagh Waugh stars as Carol alongside Adrian (Credit: ITV)

Adrian Dunbar’s singing: Could he release a Ridley album?

When asked if Adrian could see himself recording an album outside of Ridley he says: “Yeah.. maybe.

“I’ve been talking to people about doing stuff with that but it’s just finding the time you know?”

His Ridley co-star Bronagh Waugh jokes: “I want him to do an album! I want a Ridley album.

Adrian agrees: “Yeah Ridley at Christmas, something like that!”

Ridley starts this Sunday 28 August at 8pm on ITV.