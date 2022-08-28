Ridley on ITV: Is Adrian Dunbar really singing on the show?

Adrian Dunbar stars as Alex Ridley in ITV’s new drama Ridley, about a retired cop who comes back as a consultant. His character sings in the local jazz bar but is it really Adrian Dunbar singing?
Here’s what we know…
Is Adrian Dunbar really singing in Ridley?
He is! And it was Adrian’s idea to have this be a part of the character too!
One of the show’s co-creators Paul Thomas Anderson says: “It was down to Adrian – he’s a great singer, he loves music and he recently seemed to work well in that jazz element.
“It’s almost as if the jazz music is a catharsis for Ridley – it’s the only time when the man can feel anything.
“You know the worst possible thing that can happen to a man is losing his family, then he was taken off the job he loved.
“He had nothing left. And I think the jazz really adds that bluesy element to everything.”
While Adrian Dunbar hasn’t sung in any of his TV or film jobs, he says his career in theatre and singing in bands meant he wasn’t nervous: “No nervousness at all!
“I’ve done a lot – I started playing in bands, I’ve done quite a bit of singing on stage.
“Even in my forties, I put a band together and went on the road in Ireland playing in pubs and bars just because I like it.
“I love that element of the character – it was always something I was interested in doing.
“I also think it fits the character, it doesn’t feel like an add-on, it’s integrated in.
“A lot of detectives of TV past have had their own odd thing that they are interested in so I thought Ridley should have this.
“So no, I had no problem singing, a lot of it was my idea and thankfully the guys rang with it.”
Is he really playing the piano?
While it is Adrian’s real voice providing the great singing in Ridley, the piano playing isn’t his.
He says: “I do tinkle a little bit on the piano, I get away with a few little bits but there are other bits that are recorded.
“But I wouldn’t call myself a pianist by any means but I got away with a few chords!”
Adrian Dunbar’s singing: Could he release a Ridley album?
When asked if Adrian could see himself recording an album outside of Ridley he says: “Yeah.. maybe.
“I’ve been talking to people about doing stuff with that but it’s just finding the time you know?”
His Ridley co-star Bronagh Waugh jokes: “I want him to do an album! I want a Ridley album.
Adrian agrees: “Yeah Ridley at Christmas, something like that!”
Ridley starts this Sunday 28 August at 8pm on ITV.
