TV

Ridley on ITV: Is Adrian Dunbar really singing on the show?

A Ridley album might be on the way...

By Réiltín Doherty
| Updated:

Adrian Dunbar stars as Alex Ridley in ITV’s new drama Ridley, about a retired cop who comes back as a consultant. His character sings in the local jazz bar but is it really Adrian Dunbar singing?

Here’s what we know…

ADRIAN DUNBAR AS ALEX RIDLEY ITV S1E1
Adrian’s character signs in the local jazz bar (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Line of Duty season seven teased by Adrian Dunbar: ‘It could be three or four episodes’

Is Adrian Dunbar really singing in Ridley?

He is! And it was Adrian’s idea to have this be a part of the character too!

One of the show’s co-creators Paul Thomas Anderson says: “It was down to Adrian – he’s a great singer, he loves music and he recently seemed to work well in that jazz element.

“It’s almost as if the jazz music is a catharsis for Ridley – it’s the only time when the man can feel anything.

“You know the worst possible thing that can happen to a man is losing his family, then he was taken off the job he loved.

“He had nothing left. And I think the jazz really adds that bluesy element to everything.”

Adrian Dunbar has been singing in theatre for much of his life (Credit: Youtube/RTE)

While Adrian Dunbar hasn’t sung in any of his TV or film jobs, he says his career in theatre and singing in bands meant he wasn’t nervous: “No nervousness at all!

“I’ve done a lot – I started playing in bands, I’ve done quite a bit of singing on stage.

“Even in my forties, I put a band together and went on the road in Ireland playing in pubs and bars just because I like it.

“I love that element of the character – it was always something I was interested in doing.

“I also think it fits the character, it doesn’t feel like an add-on, it’s integrated in.

“A lot of detectives of TV past have had their own odd thing that they are interested in so I thought Ridley should have this.

“So no, I had no problem singing, a lot of it was my idea and thankfully the guys rang with it.”

ADRIAN DUNBAR AS RIDLEY AND JULIE GRAHAM AS ANNIE IN RIDLEY S1E1
Ridley owns a bar with Julie Graham’s character Annie in the show (Credit: ITV)

Is he really playing the piano?

While it is Adrian’s real voice providing the great singing in Ridley, the piano playing isn’t his.

He says: “I do tinkle a little bit on the piano, I get away with a few little bits but there are other bits that are recorded.

“But I wouldn’t call myself a pianist by any means but I got away with a few chords!”

ADRIAN DUNBAR AS RIDLEY AND BRONAGH WAUGH AS CAROL FARHAM IN RIDLEY S1E2
Bronagh Waugh stars as Carol alongside Adrian (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Line of Duty: Adrian Dunbar says Buckells ISN’T the real ‘H’

Adrian Dunbar’s singing: Could he release a Ridley album?

When asked if Adrian could see himself recording an album outside of Ridley he says: “Yeah.. maybe.

“I’ve been talking to people about doing stuff with that but it’s just finding the time you know?”

His Ridley co-star Bronagh Waugh jokes: “I want him to do an album! I want a Ridley album. 

Adrian agrees: “Yeah Ridley at Christmas, something like that!”

Ridley starts this Sunday 28 August at 8pm on ITV.

So, are you a fan of Adrian Dunbar? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Kate Garraway adjusts her hair on GMB today
GMB viewers express concerns over Kate Garraway’s appearance today
Adrian Dunbar main image with Ted Hastings in Line of Duty drop in
Line of Duty season seven teased by Adrian Dunbar: ‘It could be three or four episodes’
Tipping point host Ben Shephard smiling on Loose Women and Kate Garraway at film premiere
Ben Shephard on ‘secret’ he kept from close friend Kate Garraway for 20 years
Oti Mabuse smiling and star on The Big Breakfast on Channel 4
The Big Breakfast viewers stunned over Oti Mabuse’s behaviour today
Paul O'Grady smiling at event
Paul O’Grady greeted by ‘gorgeous’ news as he returns home from holiday
Dan Walker speaking on Lorraine
Dan Walker jokes he’s ‘offered resignation’ after hitting ‘career low point’