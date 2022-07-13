Maryland on BBC Two: When is it on? Who’s in the cast? And how many episodes is it?

Maryland is a hard-hitting BBC Two adaptation about the culture of violence against women.

Brilliant actresses Hayley Squires and Zawe Ashton star as two women with the same name.

They meet in a police station after having their nightmare’s come to life.

So when does it air, how many episodes is it, and is it a true story?

Here’s everything we know about the unique story.

Maryland follows the story of two women with the same name who report their experience of sexual assault (Credit: BBC)

What is Maryland on BBC Two about?

It’s not everyday that you meet someone with the same name.

Let alone someone with the same name, who’s experienced the same trauma as you!

Maryland follows two women, both called Mary, who meet in a police station after reporting a sexual assault.

The short film tells the story of the aftermath of their experiences – including the anger that follows.

Writer Lucy Kirkwood wrote it in response to recent real-life events, in a post #MeToo era.

She told the BBC that the original play was in response to “the recent deaths of women including Sarah Everard, Bibaa Henry, Nicole Smallman, and Sabina Nessa”.

She added: “And the anxiety and fear which we culture girls to except and accept in general.”

Hayley Squires stars in Maryland, which will air on BBC Two on July 20 2022 (Credit: BBC)

When is Maryland on?

Maryland is set to air on BBC Two on Wednesday 20 July.

It will air at the post-watershed time of 10pm.

Viewers can also watch the short-film on BBC iPlayer.

How many episodes are there?

Maryland has been adapted into one short 30-minute film.

There is only one episode of the drama.

Maryland stars Hayley Squires and Zawe Ashton (Credit: BBC)

Who is in the cast of Maryland?

Hayley Squires plays the role of Mary, one of the women who reports a sexual assault.

Hayley has previously starred in the Channel 4 drama Adult Material, and the Apple TV+ romance The Essex Serpent.

You might also recognise her from the British films I, Daniel Blake and Happy New Year.

Zawe Ashton plays another Mary, who also reports her experience of sexual assault.

Actress Zawe is best known for her lead role in Fresh Meat.

She also starred in Wanderlust and The Handmaids Tale.

Daniel Mays plays PC Moody, an officer taking statements from the Marys.

Line of Duty fans will know him for playing PS Danny Waldron in the BBC drama.

He’s also played police officers in Des, Code 404, and Ashes to Ashes.

Also in the cast is Conversations with Friends star Justine Mitchell, and Zainab Hasan who starred in Casualty and Yellow Bus.

Is Maryland adapted from a play?

The BBC has adapted Maryland from the play written by Lucy Kirkwood.

It was first performed a year ago, in London’s Royal Court Theatre.

Lucy Kirkwood explained that she originally wrote the play as a ‘howl’ against the violence towards women.

She told the BBC: “I wrote the original play as a howl against the way we have normalised violence against women as something to be accommodated by women themselves, rather than protested by all of us.

“I hope the film will give new oxygen to that protest, but I wish it was not still such an urgent conversation.”

Suzy Klein, Head of Arts and Classical Music TV at the BBC also went on to say: “Maryland brings Lucy’s searing, incisive vision to the issue of male violence against women.

“I’m really proud to have it broadcast on the BBC with this extraordinary cast.”

Maryland starts on BBC Two on Wednesday 20 July 2022 at 10pm.

