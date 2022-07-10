Loose Women star Sunetra Sarker has graced our screens in The Bay and Sherwood as well as countless other dramas – and she even won fans over with her performance in Strictly Come Dancing in 2014.

While her dancing skills were the talk of the show, her love life was also being discussed publicly as it was revealed she and her then-husband had split amid rumours of the “Strictly curse”.

Sunetra, who appears as a guest on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch today (July 10), previously opened up about how the rumours were far from the truth.

Actress Sunetra Sarker appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2014 (Credit: BBC)

Sunetra Sarker confirms split was ‘amicable’

In an interview with the Daily Record in 2014, the actress refuted claims her marriage ended during Strictly.

She explained: “The truth is three years ago me and my husband amicably split up and we’ve been quite grown-up about it. It obviously had nothing to do with Strictly.

“We share the care of Noah so we both still live in Bristol. We see each other all the time at the school gates or cheering him on at football.

It obviously had nothing to do with Strictly.

“When two people part it’s always sad but our focus was making sure we could still be a modern family for Noah.”

Sunetra also revealed at the time that there were “no bad feelings” when it came to the end of her marriage.

Sunetra appeared on Strictly with partner Brendan Cole (Credit: BBC)

Sunetra’s career goes from strength to strength

Sunetra saw her career flourish after her time on the Strictly dancefloor.

With roles in Ackley Bridge – where she played Kaneez Paracha for four series – the Liverpool-born actress has also picked up roles in BBC thriller Informer, Cold Feet and The Bay.

Sunetra also appears as a panellist on Loose Women from time to time.

Away from the camera, Sunetra is now happily married to Scott Carey. They tied the knot in 2018.

She continues to co-parent son Noah with her ex-husband.

