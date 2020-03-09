Sunday Brunch viewers fuming as vegan guest Jon Richardson is served ghee

Viewers of Sunday Brunch were left disgusted yesterday after a vegan guest was fed ghee.

Comedian Jon Richardson was appearing on the Channel 4 cookery show alongside wife Lucy Beaumont when he tasted a dhal dish that included ghee-fried prawns.

While he managed to avoid eating the seafood, the 8 Out of 10 Cats star did try the dhal itself - and that was apparently mixed with the rich, clarified butter.

Host Simon Rimmer is reported to have assured the comic: "The dhal is vegan, Jon, obviously the prawns aren’t."

However, once the show returned from an ad break, it became clear that chef Asma Khan may not have used a vegan ghee during her preparation.

Simon apologised for the error - but not everyone was particularly impressed with his attempt at saying sorry either.

On behalf of myself and the Sunday Brunch team I would like to sincerely apologise and hope I haven’t offended you and spoiled your life.

He said: "Earlier on in the previous cooking item I may have informed guests that the dhal was in fact vegan. Was of course ghee used in the recipe, which isn’t vegan.

"I allowed Jon Richardson, who is indeed a vegan, to eat some of it."

He continued: "On behalf of myself and the Sunday Brunch team I would like to sincerely apologise and hope I haven’t offended you and spoiled your life."

Jon replied: "When I’m sick during my interview, you can take responsibility for that. But it was delicious. And it could be vegan."

And Lucy also made light of the situation by referring to a recent 'halloumi' burger Jon had scoffed.

It seems Simon may have caught wind of the reaction to the gaffe on social media as he later thanked them, tongue-in-cheek, for reminding him about the matter.

Fellow host Tim Lovejoy joked: "I think you’re alright, I don’t think you’ve been cancelled."

But many of those watching at home were indeed furious at what had gone down.

One onlooker tweeted: "The dahl is NOT vegan - it has ghee in it. You could swap to oil to make it vegan, but she used ghee!!! #SundayBrunch."

"Omg so glad I’m not the only person who clocked this. Was in disbelief - on a food show of all things!" somebody else tweeted by way of reply.

Another observer put it: "Nope, ghee is not vegan. And neither is Jon Richardson now #SundayBrunch."

And someone else fumed: "I’m really offended by the ‘joking’ apology and the laughing in the background.

"It would literally make me sick. You own a vegan/vegetarian restaurant! #sundaybrunch #vegan."

"#SundayBrunch Weak apology too," another person agreed.

"Nothing like taking the [blank] out of Vegans it’s like the Piers Morgan school of mockery. Bravo!"

ED! has contacted Channel 4 and a representative for Jon for comment.

- Sunday Brunch airs on Sundays at 9.30am on Channel 4

