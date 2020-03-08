Piers Morgan pokes fun at Meghan Markle's 'humilty' as she shares pic of herself

Breakfast TV presenter Piers Morgan aimed yet another withering swipe in the Duchess of Sussex's direction earlier today after she posted some snaps on Instagram.

It isn’t beyond the usual for one of the most high-profile and talked-about women in the world to post pictures that focus on her on social media.

But Piers decided this was worthy of mocking on Twitter and slammed Meghan Markle for a perceived lack of humility.

The @sussexroyal Insta account shared five black and white images this afternoon of Meghan meeting pupils and teachers during her visit on Friday at an east London school.

Meghan was in east London on Friday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

During her time at the Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham, Meghan made a speech ahead of International Women's Day, which is today.

She also revealed that baby Archie has started trying to walk.

But the black-and-white photos uploaded to social media seemed to provoke the Good Morning Britain host into taking the mick out of Meghan.

A quote from Meghan that was included on the pics described being in Dagenham as "incredibly profound".

Referring to the campaigner she spoke with Archie about, Meghan continued: “Because as you can see with Geraldine and the other women who had the strength to really stand up for something that they knew needed to be done.

"This is the best example of no matter how small you might feel, how low you may feel on the ladder or the totem pole, no matter what colour you are, no matter what gender you are, you have a voice, and you certainly have the right to speak up for what is right."

Piers, however, seems to have been unconvinced.

Not long after the images appeared, he tweeted a screenshot from one social media platform to his 7.1million followers on another.

Meghan just posted this photo of herself on her Instagram. Her humility is.... humbling. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QAaUtk9zyN — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2020

He added the words: "Meghan just posted this photo of herself on her Instagram. Her humility is.... humbling."

The 54-year-old finished off his tweet with a 'praying hands' emoji.

A few minutes later, asked about his 'boasting' about his Twitter account, Piers said the difference was: "Nothing... Meghan & I are equally humble."

While Piers received thousands of Likes for his first dig, not everyone agreed with his sentiment or the way he expressed it.

Nothing... Meghan & I are equally humble. https://t.co/wts4ysniqO — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2020

One social media user - referring to pupils in one image - objected: "Aside from them taking control of the images they post on their site, all I can see is teenage girls admiring a successful happy woman whom is encouraging their potential. It’s a damn sight healthier than most things teenage girls are encouraged to admire or aspire to."

"Piers, this is going too far and is becoming a bit embarrassing on your part," someone else tweeted in response.

And a third person, mimicking Piers' sarcastic tone, wrote: "Truly inspiring to all young women. Awesome role model. Good of you to acknowledge this Piers."

