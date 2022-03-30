Strictly Come Dancing: Shirley Ballas breaks silence on shocking Aljaz Skorjanec claims

Strictly Come Dancing’s Shirley Ballas has broken her silence on shocking tabloid claims made about Aljaz Skorjanec.

The Strictly Come Dancing head judge defended Aljaz against accusations he “lashed out” behind the scenes on the show.

She insisted the Slovenian dancer, 32, is “kind and considerate” as she reacted to the allegations.

What are the allegations about Strictly Come Dancing pro Aljaz Skorjanec?

Aljaz revealed he is leaving Strictly after nine years earlier this week on Monday (March 28).

He told fans he has “lots of exciting stuff planned” and admitted he “can’t wait to see what the future holds”.

As it turned out, his immediate future included claims not many production staff will miss him.

The Sun claimed Aljaz “upset” staff members on more than one occasion.

‘Really upset’

An insider claimed to the tabloid: “Incidents with Aljaz on the last series of Strictly left some of the crew really upset.

“He verbally lashed out at various staff members behind the scenes in what some thought was an unnecessarily aggressive manner.

“Aljaz was seen by some as arrogant and pompous too. It left a bad taste in some of the staff’s mouths. Not many people will miss him.”

However, a representative for Aljaz denied the accusations.

They responded: “Aljaz has the utmost respect for everyone working on the show.

“It is untrue to say he acted in an aggressive manner at any time.”

Shirley Ballas responds

And now, it appears Shirley has had her say on the accusations made against Aljaz.

She believes Aljaz is friendly and thoughtful.

Furthermore, she also highlights his absence will be felt.

Shirley told MailOnline: “I think Aljaz has been a huge, huge, remarkable person on our show.

“He’s a hard working man, he’s kind and considerate.

“It’s time for him to move on and each person needs to make that decision for themselves but he will be missed.”

