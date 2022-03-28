Aljaz Skorjanec quits Strictly: Fellow pros share their ‘heartbreak’ at the news

Strictly star Aljaz Skorjanec shocked fans of the show when he announced he has quit the BBC dance show earlier today (March 28).

However, it’s not just us viewers who are upset about the departure of the Slovenian hunk.

So too are his fellow pros.

Aljaz has followed in the footsteps of wife Janette by waltzing away from Strictly (Credit: Splash News)

Aljaz leaves Strictly Come Dancing

The lovely Aljaz prompted quite the reaction when he announced earlier today he was leaving the BBC dance show.

He follows in the footsteps of his lovely wife Janette Manrara, who quit Strictly at the end of the 2020 series.

The dancer said he has “lots of exciting stuff planned” and admitted he “can’t wait to see what the future holds”.

However, his fellow Strictly pros appear to think the future looks a little less bright without the popular dancer appearing on the show.

How did the Strictly pros react to the news?

Many of them seemed pretty heartbroken to hear Aljaz’s news.

Amy Dowden said: “Ali Ali Ali, you have no idea how much you are going to be missed by everyone!

“Your charm, energy, smile and most of all kindness,” she said, adding a crying emoji.

Neil Jones commented: “Bro you are going to be missed on the show by everyone – especially me.”

Karen Hauer commented: “The one and only Aljaz. King of the ballroom. You will be missed my friend,” adding a broken heart emoji.

Oti Mabuse, who also quit earlier this year, commented too.

“I love you friend so much. You brought life and joy to the show,” she said.

Nancy Xu commented: “I’m so gutted to see you leaving. I will miss the moment I’m sharing the stage with you.”

Newcomer Jowita Przystał commented: “We’re gonna miss you soooo sooo much,” adding the crying emoji.

His former dance partners Helen George, Clara Amfo, Daisy Lowe and Emma Weymouth also sent their love.

Aljaz danced his last season with Sara Davies (Credit: Splash News)

What has Janette said?

Janette shared a picture of her husband to her Instagram grid and shared her sadness at the news.

She quit the show after the 2020 series and now hosts spin-off It Takes Two.

Posting to Instagram, she said: “I cannot express the sadness in my heart to see @aljazskorjanec say goodbye to @bbcstrictly.

“But at the same time there is so much joy in my heart for what he has brought to the show these past nine years.

“I have admired him from the day I met him for his passion for dancing, but more than anything for his kindness towards anyone he encounters.

“As his wife and best friend, I could not be happier to know that he made so many smile during his time in Strictly.”

