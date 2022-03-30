Strictly Come Dancing: Aljaz Skorjanec accused of ‘verbally lashing out’ and upsetting crew

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Aljaz Skorjanec has sensationally been accused of “verbally lashing out” and “upsetting” crew members behind the scenes at the BBC dance show.

It’s claimed Aljaz – who has quit the show – acted in an “unnecessarily aggressive manner”.

It’s also said the star was seen by some as “arrogant”.

However, the dancer’s reps have responded to the claims, slamming them as “untrue”.

What are the claims against Strictly Come Dancing favourite Aljaz?

According to The Sun, an insider made claims of a number of “incidents” involving Aljaz.

They claimed: “Incidents with Aljaz on the last series of Strictly left some of the crew really upset.

“He verbally lashed out at various staff members behind the scenes in what some thought was an unnecessarily aggressive manner.

“Aljaz was seen by some as arrogant and pompous too. It left a bad taste in some of the staff’s mouths. Not many people will miss him,” they concluded.

What has Aljaz said about the claims?

A rep for the dancer has hit out as a result of the claims, blasting them as “untrue”.

They said: “Aljaz has the utmost respect for everyone working on the show.

“It is untrue to say he acted in an aggressive manner at any time.”

So why is Aljaz leaving Strictly Come Dancing?

Aljaz announced this week that he was leaving Strictly after nine years.

As a result, he said that he’s excited about what the future holds.

However, fans of the popular pro were incredibly shocked and saddened by news of his departure.

The BBC issued a statement about his exit from the show.

Sarah James, Executive Producer of Strictly, said: “We are so sad to be saying goodbye to Aljaž after almost a decade as a professional dancer.

“Since lifting the glitterball with Abbey Clancy in his debut series he has become a firm favourite with viewers across the country.

We are so sad to be saying goodbye to Aljaž after almost a decade as a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing.

“During his nine series he has provided us with some unforgettable moments on the show through his incredible choreography, passion for dance and heart of gold.

“He will be missed by his Strictly family, both on and off the dancefloor and we wish him only the very best as he embarks on his next chapter.”

