Janette Manrara breaks silence on Aljaž Škorjanec’s Strictly exit

Janette Manrara has admitted there’s ‘sadness in her heart’ as husband Aljaž Škorjanec has decided to leave Strictly Come Dancing.

Aljaž announced he’s quit Strictly after nine series on Monday, leaving many of his fans devastated.

Shortly after, his wife Janette shared an emotional message as she said she could “not be happier to know that he made so many smile” during his time in Strictly.

Janette Manrara pays tribute to Aljaž Škorjanec

The Strictly: It Takes Two star wrote: “I cannot express the sadness in my heart to see @aljazskorjanec say goodbye to @bbcstrictly.

“But at the same time there is so much joy in my heart for what he has brought to the show these past 9 years.

“I have admired him from the day I met him for his passion for dancing, but more than anything for his kindness towards anyone he encounters.”

Janette continued: “As his wife and best friend, I could not be happier to know that he made so many smile during his time in Strictly; not just those who were watching from home, but also those who work behind the scenes.

“He makes every single person he encounters feel absolutely special; ask any of his partners throughout the years.

“He IS STRICTLY and what Strictly is all about; taking someone who wants to learn to dance, and making them truly fall in love with it.”

Janette said she “cannot wait for the exciting adventures life will have” for Aljaž.

After nine fabulous years on the show we are so sad to see Aljaž Škorjanec leave #Strictly. Thank you partner for everything ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ouaWXiaak5 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) March 28, 2022

She added: “Thank you for giving him all of the love and support you have these past 9 years….

“And thank you @aljazskorjanec for always being my biggest inspiration in any and everything that I do.

“May that long continue. I love you, and you and I will forever and always ‘keep dancing’.”

Fans gushed over the message with many paying tribute to Aljaž.

One said: “It won’t be the same without him. You two are always the couple I love to see.”

Another wrote: “So sad to see you go but wish you so much luck for the future.”

What did Aljaž say?

It comes after Aljaž revealed his exit on Instagram, saying: “Being a part of a group of professionals that inspire and push you to be better every step of the way is humbling and I will carry that inspiration with me forever.

“Finally, thank YOU, the people that watch Strictly who have been so kind to me all these years.”

Aljaž added: “I have lots of exciting stuff planned that I will fill you in on soon.

“I can’t wait to see what the future holds! KEEEEEP DANCING!”

