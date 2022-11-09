Strictly pair Tony Adams and Katya Jones break silence on ‘spat’ as he brands pro ‘over-critical’

Strictly Come Dancing star Tony Adams has admitted his pro partner Katya Jones is “over-critical” when he makes errors.

The former Arsenal footballer, 56, opened up on GMB today (Wednesday November 9) when asked about how they work together.

Co-host Susanna Reid brought up how the pair appeared locked in conversation as last Saturday’s (November 5) credits rolled.

They were the last couple to dance during the show – and seemed to be debriefing after receiving scores that left them at the bottom of the leaderboard.

However, following suggestions Tony and Katya were ‘rowing’, Susanna sought to clear up whether they were actually ‘arguing’ or not.

Were Strictly star Tony Adams and Katya Jones having a ‘spat’? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Strictly star Tony Adams on ‘row’ claims

Tony and Katya initially laughed off any suggestions of a ‘spat’ between them.

“We constantly argue, don’t we?” Tony said in a sarcastic tone as he turned to Katya.

Laughing, Katya replied: “Yeah. We just don’t like each other at all.”

She added, with a giggle: “We don’t get on.”

They joked about ‘arguing’ (Credit: ITV Hub)

‘Katya is a little bit over-critical’

Tony then went on to highlight how they’ve been dancing together for two months as he praised Katya.

However, he did seem to concede he feels she may have been a bit tough on him.

“She’s been training me, she’s a genius,” Tony said, referring to Katya.

Sounds like Katya trains Tony hard! (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

“The routine she’s putting on is incredible. And sometimes, when I miss a step, she’s a little bit over-critical at times. I just want to have a good time, as well.”

I’m doing my best, I’m working really hard.

Tony enlarged on his point: “It is a balance between ‘let me make a mistake’ and enjoying myself a little bit.

“I’m doing my best, I’m working really hard.”

Tony reckons ‘balance’ is required (Credit: ITV Hub)

‘Strictly is brutal’

Tony – who described his dance floor efforts as “just trying to throw shapes on a Saturday night” – also reflected on how Strictly has affected him.

He noted he got involved to raise awareness of mental health and addiction issues.

But the ex England star noted how his regime Strictly regime is leaving him “in bits”.

Tony praised Katya as a “genius” (Credit: ITV Hub)

“I’ve discovered I needed a little bit of growth myself,” Tony added.

“This really is an emotional journey.”

He added: “Every week you’re learning a new skill and it is brutal.”

Read more: Strictly star Katya Jones breaks silence following Tony ‘row’ claims

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One, Saturday November 12, at 6.55pm. Good Morning Britain airs weekdays on ITV from 6am.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.