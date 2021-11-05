Strictly stars AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington have shown off some very painful looking injuries ahead of Saturday’s show.

The TV star, 33, took to Instagram to prove just how gruelling rehearsals for the next live show have been.

Hours of tough training have taken their toll, and AJ and her partner Kai are looking worse for wear.

AJ showed off a picture of her feet that were covered in plasters all over her toes.

The pair, who are tipped to make it all the way to this year’s Strictly final, have been working hard to keep up their scores.

AJ and Kai struggling with injury on Strictly

It’s not just AJ who’s suffering, however.

She also shared a video of her pro partner, Kai, who had fallen over after making mistake during rehearsals.

AJ captioned the snap: “Sorry, but at least now we are both in pain together.”

The couple, who have become a favourite among viewers, have reportedly been growing close in recent weeks.

So much so, that they’ve sparked romance rumours.

AJ and Kai have sparked romance rumours in recent weeks (Credit: Instagram)

Are AJ and Kai dating?

Last month it was revealed that AJ and Kai are reportedly dating.

A Strictly insider told The Sun: “Everyone backstage is talking about the sparks flying between AJ and Kai. It’s very passionate and intense whenever they’re together.

“They’re both single and have really hit it off and everyone on the show is saying it’s only a matter of time. She’s always been really work-orientated and put her career first and now her two worlds have collided.”

Despite this, neither AJ nor Kai have commented on any of the rumours. Instead, they’ve been keeping fans guessing.

The Mail on Sunday quoted an unnamed insider as claiming last week, saying: “They have this lovely romance going on, things have definitely changed in the last week or so and they are inseparable, not just as dance partners but away from that, too.

“It’s nice to see a Strictly romance where there is no curse, just two people who have fallen head over heels for each other.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns tomorrow (November 6) at 6.45pm on BBC One.

