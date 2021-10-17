Strictly 2021 judge Anton Du Beke is often seen as the nicest member of the BBC dance show panel.

However, he came under fire from viewers last night (October 16) when he made a “bizarre” dig at dancer AJ Odudu.

It came when he was delivering his verdict on her samba with partner Kai Widdrington.

Anton Du Beke has joined the Strictly panel for the 2021 series (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2021: What did Anton say to AJ?

The new addition to the judging panel started out by saying he enjoyed watching AJ dance.

However, he then appeared to take a bit of an aim at her dancing skills.

Anton said: “I have to say I love watching you dance so thank you very much indeed.

“Somebody once said to me: ‘It’s very easy this dancing malarkey, you’ve got to look good and move well.’

“Let me tell you, you look good, so you’re halfway there,” he added.

Anton was accused of making a ‘backhanded comment’ to AJ and Kai (Credit: BBC)

How did viewers react?

AJ fans took to Twitter to declare that Anton’s comment was “quite bizarre”.

They also decided that it was “patronising” and “insulting”.

“Anton’s statement to AJ was quite bizarre in itself about looking good,” said one Strictly fan.

“Quite patronising.”

Another voiced their opinions a little more explicitly.

“How [bleep]ing insulting,” they slammed.

“All telling her she looks good then Anton saying that [bleep],” they added.

“Did I hear wrong or did Anton just have a backhanded comment?” asked a third.

What scores did AJ get on Strictly last night?

AJ ended the night in the middle of the leaderboard with 28 points.

Craig Revel Horwood scored her 5, while the three other judges – Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton – gave AJ and Kai 8s.

However, as any avid Strictly fan will know, the middle of the board is always a precarious place to finish up ahead of the viewer vote.

So who will leave the show tonight? And could AJ be in danger?

Tune into Strictly Come Dancing at 7.10pm tonight (October 17) on BBC One to find out.

