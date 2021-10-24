Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Odudu is ‘dating’ her dance partner Kai Widdrington, according to reports.

Show insiders have claimed the pair are sizzling with chemistry both on and off screen.

Last night, AJ and Kai even appeared to nearly kiss after performing a sexy Argentine Tango.

The chemistry between Strictly’s AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington has apparently bubbled over off screen (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing sources have described their apparent blossoming romance as “lovely”.

An insider told the Mail On Sunday: “They have this lovely romance going on, things have definitely changed in the last week or so and they are inseparable, not just as dance partners but away from that, too.

“It’s nice to see a Strictly romance where there is no curse, just two people who have fallen head over heels for each other.”

Entertainment Daily! has contacted AJ and Kai’s reps.

Sizzling performance

AJ, 33, and newcomer Kai, 26, are currently sitting in fourth place on the Strictly leaderboard following their steamy dance.

The pair performed their Argentine Tango to Stevie Nicks’ Edge Of Seventeen and achieved a total score of 34.

The pair appeared to almost smooch at the end of their dance (Credit: BBC)

Viewers were quick to discuss their chemistry – with many commenting on their near kiss at the end.

One tweeted: “Oh wow! AJ and Kai! The sexual tension and could tell they wanted to kiss each other.”

Another gushed: “AJ and Kai there seems to be a lot of chemistry there I thought they were going to kiss at the end.”

A third said: “AJ and Kai are fire! And I swear they nearly kissed!”

Meanwhile, body language experts have also spoken about the apparent romance between the pair.

Body language experts can see a natural spark (Credit: BBC)

Judi James told the Daily Express that AJ and Kai’s near kiss made Adam Peaty and Katya Jones’ almost smooch “tame in comparison”.

She added: “These two have no worries about the ‘Curse of Strictly’ as they are both single and have no need to downplay their dance floor passion.”

Tonight, viewers will see whether AJ and Kai will make it through to next week’s Strictly during the results show.

But some fans have slammed their score – insisting the judges should have marked them higher.

One raged on Twitter: “AJ & Kai deserved higher scores from Craig & Motsi. Can’t understand the scoring this year.”

Another added: “An 8 from Motsi for AJ? Nope. Get in the bin.”

Strictly Come Dancing: The Results, 7.15pm, tonight, BBC One

