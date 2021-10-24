Strictly Come Dancing viewers have hit out at Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse for their scoring of AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington.

AJ and professional dancer Kai performed the Argentine Tango and the pair received praise from the judges for their passionate routine.

The performance even left some viewers wondering whether AJ and Kai were going to kiss at the end!

But Craig and Motsi were criticised by viewers for scoring the duo eights.

Strictly judge Craig gave AJ an eight (Credit: BBC)

Craig Revel Horwood on Strictly

Craig told the pair: “I would have liked to have seen a little bit more follow and reaction. This is a more improvised dance.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing: AJ Odudu admits she and Kai Widdrington do share ‘romance’

“But I’ve got to say that the amount of Argentine Tango in there was off the charts.

“Absolutely amazing.”

Viewers thought AJ and Kai were going to kiss during their Tango (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Motsi said: “I think you showcase so much potential. For me it’s amazing to see you performing and get stronger and stronger.

“Keep that up. That was phenomenal.”

As the judges gave their scores, Shirley Ballas gave a 10 while Anton Du Beke gave a nine.

Motsi and Craig both scored AJ and Kai an eight.

Viewers weren’t happy on Twitter, with many saying Motsi and Craig should have given AJ a higher score.

Viewers slammed Motsi and Craig’s scoring (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2021

One person said: “AJ & Kai deserved higher scores from Craig & Motsi. Cant understand the scoring this year.”

Another wrote: “I’m sorry, but AJ deserved more than an 8 from Craig & Motsi.. that was absolutely explosive!”

A third tweeted: “AJ & Kai’s chemistry is off the chart! That dance was AMAZING. Totally undermarked by Craig & Motsi.”

Another added: “Thanks Craig and Motsi for under marking AJ and Kai. They deserved 9/10s!!!!”

Meanwhile, others gushed over AJ and Kai’s chemistry on the dance floor and thought they were about to kiss at the end of the routine.

One said: “I thought AJ and Kai were about to kiss.”

Another commented: “Kai and AJ are surely an item? That chemistry is just incredible.”

Read more: Strictly 2021: Anton Du Beke under fire over ‘backhanded comment’ to AJ and Kai

One added: “AJ and Kai there seems to be a lot of chemistry there I thought they were going to kiss at the end.”

It comes a week after viewers thought Adam Peaty and Katya Jones were going to kiss as they also performed the Tango.

The Strictly Come Dancing results show airs on BBC One, tonight, at 7:15pm.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.