Strictly Come Dancing: AJ Odudu admits she and Kai Widdrington do share ‘romance’

Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Odudu has admitted that there is “romance” with pro-dance partner Kai Widdrington.

Kai is appearing in the hit BBC dance show for the first time and has formed a sizzling partnership with the 33-year-old.

And AJ says their routines have “chemistry, passion and romance”.

Sadly that’s where it ends though, apparently. For now…

AJ and Kai have wowed fans with their chemistry (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

AJ Odudu’s pairing with Kai Widdrington

The pair’s incredible routines have got tongues wagging over the weeks.

None more so than after their show-stopping movie week dance, where Kai was heard to whisper “I love you” at the end of the dance.

And even though the pair has denied any extra-curricular activities, AJ has admitted there is “chemistry” in the routines they dance together.

In an interview with The Sun, she said: “Right, so Kai has not only been teaching me how to dance but he’s been teaching me how to act.

AJ there’s romance between the pair when it comes to learning new dances (Credit: BBC)

What did AJ say about her routines with Kai?

She continued: “There’s a lot of passion, there’s a lot of chemistry, there’s a lot of romance, it’s thrilling!

“And in practice I could not look at Kai without bursting out into laughter. But now hopefully come Saturday night, I’m going to look at him eye to eye, look in love and it’s going to be amazing. But it is awkward!”

She also added that she’s focusing so hard on the steps in practice that she’s not “really focused on being in his personal space”.

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington have a laugh during Strictly rehearsals (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

AJ is a ‘dream student’

For his part, 26-year-old Kai describes AJ as a “dream student”.

AJ and Kai’s latest comments come after sources told the same newspaper that AJ was “falling” for her partner.

The source said: “They’re both single and have really hit it off and everyone on the show is saying it’s only a matter of time.

“They’re always laughing and flirting – romance is 100 per cent on the cards.”