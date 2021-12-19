Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse is joining Dancing On Ice, according to a report.

The professional dancer is heading to the ITV series as a judge, it is claimed in a tabloid today (December 19).

According to The Sun on Sunday, Strictly dance pro Oti, 31, will replace John Barrowman on the series.

Oti Mabuse ‘is heading to Dancing On Ice’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Strictly star Oti Mabuse to join Dancing On Ice?

An insider reportedly claimed to the news outlet that Oti will not cut ties with the BBC completely.

However, the unnamed source also claimed the move was an “obvious next step” for Oti.

The star will sit alongside Olympic ice-skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean as well as Diversity’s Ashley Banjo when DOI filming begins in January.

The source told the tabloid: “Signing up Oti is a brilliant coup for ITV bosses. They’re really excited about her joining the show.

“She has excellent dance experience and technical knowledge, an infectious on-screen energy and has a massive fanbase from her time on Strictly, which helps draw viewers.

“It’s also a great move for Oti’s career and the obvious next step for her.”

ED! has contacted representatives for Oti and ITV for comment.

Oti partnered with Ugo Monye for Strictly 2021 (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Oti’s ‘Strictly gratitude’

Two-time Strictly winner Oti hinted earlier this year that the 2021 show could be her last.

And Strictly fans speculated she may be leaving the show with her words following her exit from this year’s series alongside Ugo Monye.

She said: “I’m grateful for the show.

“To say that I work on the best show in the whole country, with the best celebrities, the best professionals, the best judges.

“It’s just a privilege and I’m just very grateful.”

Oti Mabuse won her second title with Bill Bailey in 2020. She won her first the year previously with Kelvin Flether (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Who is taking part in Dancing On Ice 2022?

Celebrities taking to the ice for DOI 2022 include another Strictly star in Brendan Cole, Bez and S Club 7 singer Rachel Stevens.

They will be joined by Corrie’s Sally Dynevor, Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt , Paralympian Stef Reid and Olympian Kye Whyte.

Also taking part will be rugby player Ben Foden, entertainment correspondent Ria Hebden, The Vamps’ Connor Ball, Love Island’s Liberty Poole and Regan Gascoigne.

The next series of Dancing On Ice airs on ITV in January 2022.

