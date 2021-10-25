Strictly Come Dancing fans are convinced Oti Mabuse is leaving the show for good after her speech on last night’s results show (October 24).

Oti and celebrity partner Ugo Monye were eliminated after being in the bottom two with Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu.

All four judges decided it was Ugo’s time to leave.

And, while viewers at home thought it was the right decision, many took to Twitter to declare that it sounded as if Oti was leaving the show for good.

Oti and Ugo danced off against Rhys and Nancy in the Strictly results show last night (Credit: BBC)

What did Strictly fans say about the results show?

After Oti and Ugo waved goodbye to the 2021 series, Strictly fans took to Twitter to share their reaction to the pro dancer’s emotional leaving speech.

And, after she hinted earlier this year that the 2021 show could be her last, Strictly fans are now convinced that this is the case.

Read more: Strictly’s Adam Peaty reminded ‘it’s a family show’ as he dances with partner Katya

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Sounded like a proper leaving speech from Oti there. If this has been her last series, I’ll be sad to see her go.”

Another agreed and said: “That felt like Oti saying goodbye.”

“We thought that too,” another agreed. “Hope that’s not the case.”

“Oti’s message after being eliminated sounded like a goodbye speech to #Strictly!” wailed another. “I hope that she’s back competing next year!”

“Did that sound like a goodbye from Oti?” another asked.

“That almost sounded like a ‘goodbye’ from Oti,” said another.

Was it Oti’s last-ever dance on Strictly? (Credit? BBC)

What did Oti say in her speech?

After Ugo spoke to host Tess Daly about his time on the show, it was over to Oti to pay tribute to her partner.

And she was also very gushing about the show and her fellow pros.

An emotional Oti said: “I stand here in this moment feeling very very grateful.”

Read more: Anton Du Beke criticised for pronouncing Oti Mabuse’s name wrong

Turning to Ugo, she said: “I’m grateful for having been partnered with you, for you having me as a teacher, a trainer, for seeing you through your injury.

“I appreciate every single moment you’ve given to me.”

Oti then continued: “I’m grateful for the show.

“To say that I work on the best show in the whole country, with the best celebrities, the best professionals, the best judges.

“It’s just a privilege and I’m just very grateful,” she added.

So do you think it was Oti’s final farewell? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.