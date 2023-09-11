Strictly favourite ‘in secret wedding as she marries her boyfriend in star-studded bash’

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Vick Hope has married her DJ boyfriend in a star-studded bash, according to news reports.

Radio presenter Vick, 33, was the fourth celebrity to be eliminated from the 2018 run of the BBC dance show. She was paired with pro Graziano di Prima for that series.

Vick memorably criticised her exit from Strictly as “very strange” after she and Graziano lost out in the dance off to comedian Seann Walsh and Katya Jones.

Now, reports claim, the Radio 1 DJ’s wedding bash had a music festival vibe.

Strictly news: Vick Hope marries Calvin Harris

The Sun reports Vick and her DJ beau Calvin Harris, 39, got wed over the weekend. Additionally, it is said they treated celeb guests to a Glastonbury-style “after party” reception.

It was previously reported Vick – who has also hosted Morning Live – and Calvin were planning a “simple” wedding.

However, The Sun reckons their wedding reception included a live performance by Nile Rodgers and Chic.

Who was at Vick Hope and Calvin Harris’ wedding?

The tabloid also alleges the ceremony took place at Hulne Priory in Alnwick, Northumberland. Furthermore, it is reported that fellow radio hosts Vernon Kay, Scott Mills and Jordan North, as well as Big Brother presenter AJ Odudu, were among the wedding guests.

They are said to have witnessed personal vows exchanged between the couple. And huge plants, wicker chandeliers and an enormous plastic giraffe are also said to have been included in the decor.

Vick Hope and Calvin Harris’ ‘wedding reception’

Additionally, fast food stands with burgers, pizzas and Nigerian dishes are believed to have served guests.

A firework display was also part of the celebrations – and guests could even reportedly stay over on the site in tents.

A source is reported to have told The Sun: “Calvin and Vick’s wedding was a day none of their guests will ever forget.

They didn’t stop smiling all day.

“Their vows were really emotional. They didn’t stop smiling all day. Calvin and Vick are so clearly madly in love, it was a truly beautiful day.”

