BBC Radio 1 host Vick Hope is believed to have got engaged to DJ Calvin Harris last year.

She previously took part in the 2018 series of Strictly, pairing up with Graziano di Prima for the BBC dance competition.

Vick, 33, was the fourth famous face eliminated from that sixteenth run of Strictly – and her exit proved controversial at the time.

Radio 1 star was paired with Graziano di Prima for Strictly in 2018 (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

That’s because she and Graziano were eliminated in the dance off against comedian Seann Walsh and Katya Jones.

And at the time, it was only days after Seann and Katya had hit the headlines after being photographed kissing in a London street.

Shortly after her Strictly departure, Vick came under focus herself after she pondered her exit on her radio show. She claimed to have witnessed production crew and judges chatting before the decision was announced.

Vick said at the time: “It was very strange. So after the dance off the judges have to give their decisions but there was a bit of a conflab with some producers and then they gave their decisions, and it was just stunned silence in the studio, it was a really weird atmosphere.”

Vick Hope and her beau are believed to have got engaged last year (Credit: Cover Images)

Vick Hope and Calvin Harris

Presenter Vick was the subject of much happier stories in May 2022 following reports she was engaged after seeing hitmaker Calvin for five months.

Now The Sun claims the couple will celebrate their happy day in upcoming months.

A source is said to have told the tabloid: “Calvin and Vick have kept their relationship out of the public eye for the most part, so aren’t having a massive wedding to parade their love in front of the world.

Calvin and Vick have kept their relationship out of the public eye for the most part.

“Instead they want it to be a much more intimate and simple day.

“They have been planning it for months and everything is now coming together. They want it to be a really special occasion for themselves and their nearest and dearest.”

Calvin Harris has been a top DJ for over 15 years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Asked last October if they had set a date for their wedding, Vick reportedly indicated at the time

She is said to have said: “You know what, I was overwhelmed by the interest in it but I’m keeping my private life private. I’ve never experienced ‘this’ before about my private life, but it’s just for us.”

ED! has contacted representatives for Vick Hope and Calvin Harris for comment about The Sun’s story.

