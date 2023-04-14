Craig Revel Horwood issues apology over claim he ‘couldn’t care less for his fans’ by theatre-goer

Craig Revel Horwood has hit out at a fan on Twitter who said “he couldn’t care less” and was “unfriendly” to fans during a theatre interval.

The Strictly judge said he did stop and meet fans during the interval for Spongebob the Musical. Other fans supported Craig, and claimed he was friendly to them.

Craig Revel Horwood hit out at fan who accused him of being ‘unfriendly’ (Credit: BBC)

Craig Revel Horwood tells Twitter fan: ‘I’m sorry you feel that way’

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig is known for being the show’s toughest judge, but he hit out at a fan who claimed he was “unfriendly” during a theatre interval.

The fan tweeted: “Just met you in the lobby going to see Spongebob Squarepants. You really couldn’t care less for your fans. Could have been more friendly at least.”

Hi Lynette I’m sorry you feel that way. I stopped, talked & had photos with at least 30 people at interval. Hope you enjoyed the show darling! https://t.co/zbhNHuDTlu — Craig Revel Horwood (@CraigRevHorwood) April 13, 2023

Craig, who is currently playing Miss Hannigan in the Annie theatre tour, denied that he wasn’t friendly. He replied: “Hi Lynette, I’m sorry you feel that way. I stopped, talked and had photos with at least 30 people at the interval. Hope you enjoyed the show darling!”

Other fans defended Craig and said he was friendly when he met them. One fan replied: “Met Craig at an NHS charity ball a few months ago. He gave time for photos with literally everyone who asked and did it with humour, grace and a smile. I remember thinking to myself how utterly exhausting it must be for that to be his life and yet how brilliantly he carried it.” Another person added: “We waited for Craig at the stage door in Liverpool following his performance in Annie and he was super friendly and took time for pictures and autographs with everyone.”

The Strictly Come Dancing judges are reportedly ‘demanding’ a salary bonus (Credit: BBC)

The BBC is ‘doing the right thing’ in denying Stricly judges salary bonus

In other Strictly judge news, the judges on the show are reportedly “demanding” a pay bonus, and are “at war” with the BBC who is refusing the bonus.

I stopped, talked and had photos with at least 30 people at the interval.

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede told Entertainment Daily that the BBC is “doing the right thing” by denying the Strictly judges’ alleged bonus requests. He added while “everyone is entitled to a pay rise”, the judges “could be perceived as being greedy”. He also warned that people may be “angry” if their licence fee money is used to give the Strictly judges a pay bonus.

A rep for the BBC declined to comment when approached by ED!.

