Vick Hope hits back after BBC viewers brand her dress ‘inappropriate’

Vick Hope has hit back after BBC viewers claimed her dress was ‘inappropriate’.

The presenter, 33, has been hosting Morning Live this week, alongside co-host Gethin Jones.

However, it looks like her dress for Tuesday’s show (June 27) caused a stir among fans as they complained about her clothing.

Vick Hope received criticism from BBC viewers about a dress she wore while hosting Moring Live with Gethin Jones (Credit: BBC)

BBC Viewers react to Vick Hope’s dress

Looking gorgeous, Vick sported a floral mini dress with puffed sleeves. She also wore her long hair down and finished the look with black stilettos. Taking to Twitter, many fans expressed that they felt Vick’s dress was too short.

One person wrote: “I love this show but can someone please tell your female presenter today to wear a midi dress!!

“It is really inappropriate to be wearing a mini dress whilst sitting presenting this show. Putting me off my breakfast!”

The person then added: “@VickNHope WEAR A MIDI DRESS please!!”

And another user said: “Please tell the female presenter to wear longer skirts!! It’s not the first time!!”

Vick Hope took to her Instagram story to hit back at the BBC viewers who claimed her dress was too short (Credit: Instagram)

Vick Hope hits back at viewers

Taking to her Instagram story, Vick shared a snapshot of the criticism and wrote: “Good morning! It’s not the first time [crying emoji].”

She then shared a selfie with the caption: “Doing the radio from MCR this week, HOWLING at all your responses to my short dress Karens, you legends. ‘They’re legs, Gill and at the top of them there’s a vagina.'”

Vick speaks on fiancé Calvin Harris

Vick is engaged to DJ Calvin Harris. She recently opened up about the couple’s private life in an interview with The Sunday Times. The star revealed that the couple divide their time between their London home and Calvin’s spot in Ibiza. They also love cooking organic and vegetable-rich dishes together.

