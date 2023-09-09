Strictly fans pick their winner as first look of celebs in glittering show gear released

Strictly 2023 fans have been left feeling excited after the first glimpse of the celebrities taking part this year was released.

The hit BBC One show is returning next Saturday (September 16) with a launch show lasting almost two hours long.

Strictly is launching next weekend (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2023 launch date revealed

Earlier this week, the launch date for Strictly 2023 was announced by the BBC. The show will officially be launching next Saturday, September 16.

The BBC Press Office announced the news in a tweet. “It’s OFFICIAL – #Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 16 September. The fun begins in the ballroom on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer from 6.35pm,” they tweeted.

There is almost two hours worth of Strictly goodness lined up for us too.

As well as pairing the celebrities up with their dance partners, the launch show will also feature a new routine from the professional dancers, a group number with the new cast, and a dance from the four judges.

2022 champs Hamza and Jowita will be making an appearance, and singer Jessie Ware will also be performing.

First look at Strictly 2023 cast

Yesterday (Friday, September 8) saw BBC release its first official look at the Strictly cast. The stars are decked out in glitter and sparkles as they pose up a storm and smile for the camera.

Along the top row of the snap are Nigel Harman (who is looking dapper in tux), Amanda Abbington, Adam Thomas (in a sparkly jacket), Krishnan Guru-Murthy, and Zara McDermott.

The middle row features Layton Williams (in a sparkly vest), Les Dennis, Angela Scanlon, Nikita Kanda, and Jody Cundy.

The bottom row conists of Angela Rippon, Ellie Leach, Eddie Kadi, Annabel Croft, and Bobby Brazier.

It’s safe to say fans are excited.

Strictly fans were loving Nigel’s outfit (Credit: BBC)

Fans gush over celebs

Fans couldn’t help but express their excitement in the comment section.

“Omg! Look at them sooo excited!!!” Fleur East commented. “Bring it on!!!!!!” another fan gushed. ” I am so EXCITED,” a third wrote.

“Well thats my Saturday 16th sorted,” another said. “Can’t wait for this to begin, I love Nigel and Zara too.It’s gonna be another brilliant series.Fab-u-lous darlings,” a fifth commented.

“Zara & Nigel are the ones to watch I think,” another fan said. “Only one winner already. Angela Scanlon,” a seventh wrote. “Can’t wait to see Bobby and Zara,” another added.

Nigel Harman in a tuxedo seemed to go down well with fans too.

“Nigel looking cool as a cucumber, and so very dashing,” one fan gushed. “Mr Harman looking mighty fine,” another said.

“Nigel Harman in a tux. I AM DONE,” a third wrote. “Phwaoor Nigel Harman looking yum,” another commented.

Strictly 2023 launches next Saturday, September 16 at 6.35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

