Anton Du Beke lets slip when Strictly live shows will return: ‘It’s incredible!’

Anton Du Beke has seemingly let slip when the Strictly Come Dancing live shows will be returning.

The 57-year-old made the reveal during an interview on Lorraine earlier this morning (Thursday, September 7).

✨ It’s OFFICIAL – #Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 16 September The fun begins in the ballroom on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer from 6.35pm More info ➡️ https://t.co/AlvotrqAy4 pic.twitter.com/szjbjymJ9e — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) September 6, 2023

Strictly return date revealed

Yesterday saw the return date of Stricty 2023 officially announced. The launch show will be airing on Saturday, September 16.

The BBC press office announced the news yesterday. In a tweet, they wrote: “It’s OFFICIAL – #Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 16 September. The fun begins in the ballroom on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer from 6.35pm.”

The BBC have lined up almost two hours of Strictly goodness for us next weekend.

As well as pairing the celebrities up with their dance partners, the launch show will also feature a new routine from the professional dancers, a group number with the new cast, and a dance from the four judges.

Last year’s Strictly champions Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal will be returning too. Singer Jessie Ware will also be performing.

Anton revealed all (Credit: BBC)

Anton lets slip on Strictly 2023 live show return

However, the date for the return of the live shows has yet to be confirmed. Until Anton let it slip during an interview on Lorraine today, that is.

Anton was on the show to discuss – you guessed it – Strictly 2023.

During their chat, Lorraine said: “We can’t wait for the return of Strictly. It’s a week on Saturday?”

Anton then replied, saying: “So a week Saturday we have the launch show. And then the week after that is the first live show where they’ll be doing their dance, proper competition. It’s so brilliant. It’s incredible. The celebrities are brilliant, the coupling is amazing.”

This puts Strictly’s return date as Saturday, September 23. This is in line with what previous rumours have claimed.

Amy looked amazing! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amy Dowden makes triumphant red carpet return amid cancer battle

In other Strictly-related news, pro dancer Amy Dowden made a triumphant return to the red carpet on Tuesday night (September 5).

The 33-year-old Welsh star, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy, was at the National Television Awards as Strictly picked up the Best Talent Show Award.

The star went up on stage with her fellow Strictly stars to collect the award. After thanking the audience, Fleur East turned her attention to Amy.

“But it’s extra special because we are joined by the fabulous Amy Dowden on stage, who looks incredible,” she said.

“We love you Aims, honestly,” Tyler West added as the Welsh star got a cuddle from Dianne Buswell and Jowita.

Beautiful Amy Dowden at the #NTAs. So happy to see her,” one fan tweeted at the time. “Seeing @dowden_amy on stage with the @bbcstrictly crew has just made the whole night better,” another gushed.

Strictly Come Dancing launches on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 6.35pm on Saturday, September 16.

