Strictly judge Anton Du Beke has slammed “pathetic” spoilers after this series’ pairings were leaked online.

The 57-year-old aired his frustrations in a new interview as he urged those behind the leaks to “grow up”.

The Strictly pairings have been leaked (Credit: BBC)

Strictly pairings leak online

Earlier this week, the pairings for this week’s season of Strictly Come Dancing leaked on Twitter. The leak came just days before the Strictly launch show, which airs on BBC One next Saturday (September 16).

However, the launch show isn’t going to be airing live. In fact, the show was reportedly recorded on Wednesday (September 6).

After the pairings were leaked online, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts. Obviously, ED! won’t be sharing the spoilers.

“REALLY excited about the ‘xxxx’ and ‘xxxx’ pairing but I’m team ‘xxxx’ he’s such a sweetie,” one viewer tweeted earlier this week.

“I couldn’t help looking at the Strictly pairing Spoilers because I was too impatient to wait. I’m really happy with ‘xxxx’s’ partner he was one of 3 I wanted her with. I only made a couple of other guesses & they were wrong, but I feel like there’s some good pairings in there,” another said.

Anton hit out (Credit: BBC)

Anton Du Beke hits out at Strictly spoilers

Now, in an interview with Metro.co.uk, Anton spoke about the annoyance of spoilers.

The results of the Sunday show are usually leaked too due to it being pre-recorded the day before.

“That irritates me. I get irritated, I hate anybody who’s a spoiler,” Anton told the publication. “I can only think they take great pleasure from it and I just want to say grow up. Don’t spoil it for other people.”

He then said: “Everybody knows what the show is. It’s a live show where people at home vote for who they want to keep in, and then we do the results show afterwards, and then on the following evening, the results show is aired and then we see who’s been voted off. It’s not necessary for anybody to tell people the results of that show before they happen because it’s only tomorrow night – it’s not next week.”

He then went on to brand those spoiling the show as “pathetic”. He also added it makes him “grumpy”.

Anton was on Lorraine this week (Credit: ITV)

Anton reveals Strictly launch date

In other news, Anton seemingly let slip when the Strictly live shows are set to return.

The star revealed all during an interview on Lorraine on Thursday (September 7).

“We can’t wait for the return of Strictly. It’s a week on Saturday?” Lorraine said during their chat.

“So a week Saturday we have the launch show. And then the week after that is the first live show where they’ll be doing their dance, proper competition. It’s so brilliant. It’s incredible. The celebrities are brilliant, the coupling is amazing,” Anton replied.

This puts the live show’s return as September 23 – which is in line with what previous rumours have claimed.

Read more: Strictly star Amanda Abbington reveals painful injury with gruesome photo as fans shocked

Strictly returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday, September 16 at 6.35pm.

Do you agree with Anton? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know.