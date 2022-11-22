Strictly news just in has revealed that one of the celebrities taking part in the 2022 series will not be dancing this weekend.

A Strictly Come Dancing spokesperson released a statement at lunchtime today (November 22).

It revealed that Kym Marsh and her partner Graziano Di Prima will not dance this weekend.

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima have been forced off the show this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Kym Marsh will not dance this weekend

Kym and Graz wowed at Blackpool last weekend, however, they won’t be among the stars returning to the BBC ballroom on Saturday night (November 26).

And that’s because the former Coronation Street actress is poorly.

A Strictly spokesperson said: “Kym Marsh has tested positive for Covid-19.

“As a result, Kym and Graziano will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.”

But what does that mean for the future?

Well, that all depends on how quickly Kym recovers.

The statement added: “Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week.”

What happened with Kym at Blackpool?

Kym and Graz performed a Paso Doble to Only Girl / We Found Love by Rihanna.

The judges were impressed with Motsi Mabuse saying Kym looked ‘amazing’ and praised her control and energy.

Head judge Shirley Ballas told her: “I feel like you are in warrior mode.

“You are here and you are fighting. What I loved, it was so powerful but yet you still kept the femininity.”

But fans had a big problem with the performance.

They found the choice of song to be jarring for the dance.

One said: “Hate the song choice for Kym. #Strictly.”

A second said: “Who chose this song for Kym’s dance? Bloody awful. #Strictly.”

A third said they feared for Kym’s future on the show because of the song choice.

“I’m really worried about Kym and I really don’t want to be but we’ve seen in the past how a bad song can put couples at risk.

“Kym did well but it’ll be so unfortunate if she ends up in the DO due to terrible song choices,” they said.

It’s hoped Kym will return next weekend (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Who was in the dance-off last weekend?

Happily for Kym, she didn’t find herself in the dance-off last weekend.

Instead, Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu had to dance-off against Tyler West and Dianne Buswell.

As fans of the show will know, Tyler and Dianne ended up leaving the show.

When the results were announced, poor Dianne was seen wiping away tears.

