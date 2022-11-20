The Strictly Come Dancing results have seen Tyler West leave the competition alongside his professional partner Dianne Buswell tonight.

During last night’s Blackpool special, the pair danced a Salsa to KC & The Sunshine Band Megamix.

They bagged a total score of 35 points out of 40 from the judges.

However, it wasn’t enough to save them during tonight’s results show and they left the competition following a dance-off against Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu.

Strictly results: Tyler West leaves competition

Both couples performed their routines again. Molly and Carlos performed their Jive to Bandstand by Barry Manilow.

Tyler and Dianne then performed their Salsa.

The judges then gave their verdicts as Craig Revel Horwood said: “Wow, both couples danced so much better, they really did.

“Tyler, incredible hips, this time round, amazing. Molly, lighter, brighter, much more precise.

“I am finding this really difficult for the first time this season, but I would like to save Molly and Carlos.”

Motsi Mabuse also chose to save Molly and Carlos as she said: “Yes both couples were better in this performance, I’ve based my decision because of technique styles and presentation and I am going to save Molly and Carlos.”

Anton Du Beke was next up and he chose to save Tyler and Dianne.

Anton said: “This is a testament to how incredible all the couples are, at this point of the competition.

“We have a situation here, where neither of these couples in competition deserve to be here, whereas they could have easily made the final.

What did the judges say?

“For me, brilliant performance by both the couples.

“But one of them was more dynamic, the couple I would like to save is Tyler and Dianne.”

As Molly and Carlos had two votes and Tyler and Dianne had one, head judge Shirley Ballas had the final decision.

She said: “Well, I agree with my fellow judges, this is probably one of the most difficult dance off’s that we’ve ever had to choose.

“Both couples were outstanding, both improved their performances.

“But I am going to go with what I believe in, and that is a quality of movement and precision in partnering, and I am going to go with Molly and Carlos.”

What did Tyler say?

Speaking to host Tess Daly, Tyler said: “I’m more than a two step now!

“When you watch the show at home, you wonder what it must be like to dance on it, it’s everything and more, it’s changed my life.

“This girl here, has changed my life for sure. To think I was some shy kid who never used to talk to anyone, to dancing in front of millions, I can’t put it into words.

“It’s my mum’s favourite show, I bought her to Blackpool.

“My nan bless her was always watching over me on this journey.

“But more importantly this show has changed my life in the sense it’s given me confidence, a new found family, every dancer, everyone in hair and make-up, costume.”

Dianne then added: “Endless words!

“You have been an absolute joy to work with, when I say that, you have come in every single session with the biggest smile on your face and it lights up this whole ballroom.

“You are such a talent, you really are and you should feel so proud. I am so proud of you, your family are so proud and your nan is so proud of you.

“Thank you so much for everything.”

Viewers shared their thoughts on Twitter.

“Wait, what, how was Tyler in the bottom two?” raged one.

“Well, this is ridiculous,” blasted another.

“What IS wrong with people?” another fumed.

“Gutted,” another said.

“WRONG!!!” slammed another.

“WTF! We just lost an actual talented dancer Tyler from #Strictly Is this really happening?!” another asked.

“Feel so bad for Tyler & Dianne. They were incredible and should be so proud of themselves, I was rooting for them to go further and being in the bottom wasn’t fair for him tonight,” another concluded.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One, next Saturday (November 26), from 7:15pm.

