Strictly viewers complain over Kym Marsh’s performance last night: ‘Ruined for me’

Strictly Come Dancing star Kym Marsh took to the dance floor once again last night, but some viewers weren’t impressed.

The former Coronation Street star and partner Graziano Di Prima brought the drama to Blackpool for their performance.

They performed a Paso Doble to Only Girl / We Found Love by Rihanna.

The song choice for Kym and Graziano’s performance didn’t go down well with Strictly viewers (Credit: BBC)

The judges were impressed with Motsi Mabuse saying Kym looked ‘amazing’ and praised her control and energy.

Head judge Shirley Ballas told her: “I feel like you are in warrior mode.

“You are here and you are fighting. What I loved, it was so powerful but yet you still kept the femininity.”

But fans had a big problem with the performance.

They found the choice of song to be jarring for the dance.

Strictly Come Dancing: Kym Marsh complaints

One said: “Hate the song choice for Kym. #Strictly.”

A second said: “Who chose this song for Kym’s dance? Bloody awful. #Strictly.”

A third said: “One thing I didn’t understand is Kym’s song choice? Since when was a Rihanna megamix considered Pasodoble? #Strictly.”

The song absolutely ruined that for me but a good Paso from Kym & Graz!

Another said: “I thought Kym was good but the music didn’t match at all! The song was really fast which made the dance look slow #Strictly.”

A fifth said: “#Strictly – I’m really worried about Kym and I really don’t want to be but we’ve seen in the past how a bad song can put couples at risk. Kym did well but it’ll be so unfortunate if she ends up in the DO due to terrible song choices.”

Actress Kym Marsh was very emotional after last week and apologised to Graziano (Credit: BBC)

Kym and Graziano performance

Another said: “Kym and Graz; if they had done the exact same routine to Russian Roulette, god it would have been incredible but that song choice was WAY OFF #6 #strictly.”

“Not my favourite dance of Kym’s,” said another.

“She’s a great dancer but the lengthy start paired with the odd song choice really put this dance down. Her dancing was great for the most part though. 8/10 #strictly.”

One admitted: “The song absolutely ruined that for me but a good Paso from Kym & Graz!”

Will it be enough for Kym to survive the public vote?

Last week, she was left in tears and apologising to Graziano after making a mistake on the dance floor.

She said: “I made some silly mistakes that I haven’t made before but I think it was just the whole emotion of the evening that got to me.”

The Strictly results show airs tonight (November 20) on BBC One at 7.20pm.

