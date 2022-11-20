Strictly viewers make same complaint about last night’s Blackpool special: ‘Giving me a headache’

Strictly viewers made the same complaint last night, with the Blackpool special leaving them ‘irritated’.

The show hasn’t been broadcast from the legendary venue for three years, with the remaining contestants battling it out for the Glitterball.

But Strictly Come Dancing fans were left disappointed with the episode, saying the camera work was ruining it for them.

The camera work was especially noticeable during Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe’s American Smooth, some fans said.

At one point during the performance, the magic was really lost when Ellie could be seen strapping herself into a harness.

Viewers complained the camera work ruined the ‘illusion’ (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Blackpool special

Viewers of the BBC ballroom dancing competition took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

One social media user wrote: “What’s up with the camera work? #Strictly It’s making me feel nauseous,” while another disgruntled viewer added: “The camera work is so bad tonight it’s giving me a headache.”

Another detailed why they were so perturbed by the production, writing: “The camera angles and shots on #strictly are getting worse!

“They’re frequently too close for key footwork, move around in circles unnecessarily and generally try & be too fancy. It’s extremely irritating.”

Johannes and Ellie’s dance was ruined for some (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, someone else joked: “Whose idea was it to give the intern their first ever go on the camera shots at Blackpool?”

But despite the dodgy angles, fans were still treated to some incredible performances. The judges must have agreed, having not scored any of the couples lower than a seven.

Fleur bags a 40

It was Fleur East who stole the show though. Her and partner Vito Coppola bagged Craig Revel Horwood‘s first ‘ten’ of the season meaning Fleur got a full 40 out 40 points, with all the judges agreeing she was spectacular.

Fleur had made a touching tribute to her late father before she went on, saying how proud he would have been of her. She added: “Everything I’m doing here, I’m doing for him.”

The pair’s Couple’s Choice dance featured a sequin drenched performance to Destiny’s Child.

Craig’s score came first, as he lead with the comment: “One word, three syllables beginning with ‘F’, Fabulous!”

Fleur and Vito danced to a Destiny’s Child Megamix (Credit: BBC)

Shirley added: “It was an iconic routine that will go down in history, you were absolutely phenomenal.”

The couple were absolutely overjoyed with their incredible score. In celebration, Vito grabbed Fleur and threw her over his shoulder in a fireman’s lift.

The crowd cheered, while the camera panned to Fleur’s mum who was tearing up with the emotion of the moment.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One, next Saturday (November 26), from 7:15pm.

