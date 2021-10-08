In latest Strictly Come Dancing news, Katie McGlynn is the favourite to be given the chop this weekend.

With Movie Week looming, it seems the former Corrie and current Hollyoaks star could be on her last dancing legs.

But what have the bookies predicted?

Strictly Come Dancing star Katie McGlynn is favourite to go this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: What did the odds say about Katie McGlynn?

Online bookies BetFair has issued its odds for the favourites to get the boot this weekend.

At the top of the list is 28-year-old Katie, who narrowly avoided the axe last week when she prevailed in the dance-off with Nina Wadia.

The star is the current favourite to go with odds of 5/2.

Next on the list is actor Greg Wise, who’s 11/4.

Former rugby star Ugo Monye comes in at 3/1, while Dragons’ Den favourite Sara Davies is 9/2.

At the other end of the list is John Whaite, Rose Ayling-Ellis and AJ Odudu, all at 100/1 long shots.

AJ is favourite to win the competition (Credit: BBC)

Who is the favourite to win the show?

AJ is favourite at 2/1, John comes in at 3/1 and EastEnders actress Rose is joint second favourite also at 3/1.

Next is Olympic gold medalist swimmer Adam Peaty at 6/1.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Having narrowly made it through the first dance-off by the skin of her teeth over Nina Wadia, Katie McGlynn is the firm favourite at 5/2 to be voted-off Strictly second this weekend.

“Perhaps surprisingly, actor Greg Wise, who impressed with his emotional disco performance last week is just behind her at 11/4, while rugby star Ugo Monye is at 3/1.

“In the winner’s stakes, AJ Odudu continues to solidify her position as 2/1 favourite after wowing the judges two weeks in a row – John Whaite and Rose Ayling-Ellis are just behind on 3/1 with the trio boogieing away to form a little mini-league at the top.”

Katie is paired with professional dancer Gorka Marquez (Credit: BBC)

Katie McGlynn and Gorka Marquez address ‘feud’ claims

It’s been a rough start for Katie and her pro-dance partner, Gorka Marquez.

Aside from their slow start on the ballroom floor, fans have speculated that the two don’t get along.

However, Gorka recently hit back at the rumours.

We’ll keep working hard and giving our best

Following the first dance-off, he said on Instagram: “Thank you to everybody who voted and supported us it means the world, we’ll keep working hard and giving our best.

“And to those who think that we aren’t getting on keep thinking it.”