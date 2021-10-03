Strictly results: Nina Wadia and Neil Jones are the first couple to leave 2021 show

The Strictly Come Dancing results are in and we’ve said goodbye to the first celebrity from the class of 2021.

Tonight’s show (October 3) saw Nina Wadia and Neil Jones face Katie McGlynn and Gorka Marquez in the dance-off.

And it was home time for one of the lovely ladies as viewers and judges cast their votes.

The Strictly results are in and we’d said a sad farewell to Nina and Neil (Credit: BBC)

Strictly results: Who left tonight?

After the viewers’ votes were added to the judges’ scores, Nina Wadia and Katie McGlynn found themselves in the bottom two.

In a bid to avoid elimination, Katie and Gorka took to the floor to perform their jive, while Nadia and Neil danced their tango again.

And sadly it turned out to be the last dance for actress Nina.

Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse voted to save Katie, before Anton du Beke saved Nina.

Head judge Shirley had the deciding vote and opted to save Katie, sending Nina and Neil home.

Katie and Gorka narrowly avoided elimination (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: What did the judges say about their routines on Saturday night?

Nina and Neil didn’t fare too well with the judges during the Saturday night show.

They were awarded a score of just 18 from the judges.

Shirley said: “I feel that you look like you are on a mission and you started off well.”

However, she added: “You did make one or two mistakes but you picked them back up again, you got on with the job.”

Katie and Gorka, meanwhile, got 21 points for their jive.

Anton said he “enjoyed the performance” and Katie’s acting.

But he added: “Not your best but it wasn’t your worst, I liked it.”

So did the right couple go?

Viewers were gutted to see her go…

One said: “Totally disagree with the result tonight! I must have been watching a different dance. Katie is far the weaker dancer.”

Another added:”Any other season Nina and Neil would make at least to week 4. This season has a strong cast..”

A third wrote: “I’m so mad Nina has been voted off #strictly – she got done dirty by the judges scoring this week.”

One posted: “Justice for Nina.”

