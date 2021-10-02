Strictly Come Dancing has hit back at claims they’re “frustrated” over Katie McGlynn balancing Hollyoaks and rehearsals for the show.

The 28-year-old actress is juggling the BBC One series, alongside her role as Becky Quentin on the Channel 4 soap.

According to reports, Katie’s schedule has caused “tensions to rise” backstage.

Strictly Come Dancing star Katie McGlynn is balancing dance rehearsals with Hollyoaks (Credit: BBC)

A source revealed to The Sun: “Tensions seem to be rising as the actor struggles to juggle her two major commitments.

“There is no suggestion that Katie herself is to blame. She is being pulled in one direction by Hollyoaks and in the other by Strictly.”

The insider added: “But there’s no doubt she is exhausted by her schedule and she isn’t getting in as much practice as she would like with Gorka, who’s even arranged rehearsal sessions in Manchester to make life easier for her.”

Strictly Come Dancing hits back at Katie McGlynn reports

However, the BBC has confirmed that just isn’t the case.

A Strictly spokesperson told Entertainment Daily: “The suggestion that Strictly production is disappointed in Katie for any reason is categorically untrue.”

ED! has also contacted Katie’s representative for comment on this story.

Katie is paired with Strictly professional Gorka Marquez (Credit: BBC)

Despite the reports, Katie is taking the competition extremely seriously.

Ahead of the show, the actress enlisted a personal trainer to help her get in shape.

Taking to Instagram, she said: “Brad was highly recommended to me from a close friend earlier in the year.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing cast: Did ex Corrie star Katie McGlynn date Giovanni Pernice?

“I really wanted to get my fitness levels back up after lockdown and of course the exciting news of Strictly was my motivation to pull my socks up and get back training.”

And it appears the training is already paying off.

During the show’s first week, Katie and Gorka received a respectable 22 points for their Tango.

Katie plays Becky Quentin in Hollyoaks (Credit: ITV)

Katie discusses her dance debut

The former Coronation Street star opened up on their first dance on It Takes Two this week.

Speaking to Janette Marara, Katie admitted: “I was so happy and relieved, I was on cloud nine once we’d finished.

“I was so nervous, because it was our first dance and the Tango is difficult man.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing fans predict Katie McGlynn will ‘smash it’ as she shares Tango clip

“It’s something that I’ve never done before, obviously but I’m super proud of us actually we got through it and knowing everybody was clapping, the contestants clapping – it just felt incredible.”

Meanwhile, Katie and Gorka will be dancing the Jive to Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo tonight (October 2).

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.