Katie McGlynn’s fans have predicted she’s going to “smash it” on Strictly Come Dancing after she shared a sneak peek at her tango.

The ex Coronation Street actress is taking to the dancefloor on the BBC ballroom show with her pro partner Gorka Marquez.

In the run up to the Saturday’s show, she gave fans a little glimpse of their rather dramatic looking dance.

The video shared on Twitter shows Katie clad first in exercise clothes and then in a flimsy skirt.

She and Gorka twirl around the studio, shooting each other intense looks to match the passionate dance.

“Sneak peek at tonight’s Tango rehearsals @gorkamarquez1,” wrote Katie.

“Don’t forget @bbcstrictly starts at 7pm @BBCOne… let’s do this #teamkorka.”

Katie McGlynn is performing a Tango (Credit: BBC)

Fans think Katie could win the show

Fans were seriously impressed with Katie’s moves.

“You’ll smash this,” predicted one fan on Twitter, while another posted: “You’ll be unstoppable and glamorous.”

Another posted: “Katie and Gorka, as I’ve said before I don’t wish anyone luck as I’m superstitious but pray you get to the final one step at a time literally… Wishing you both well on your journey and stay safe.”

Many viewers have said they think Katie and Gorka might go all the way and lift the coveted Glitterball trophy.

“Early prediction – Katie and Gorka to win!” tweeted one.

“Katie you are so talented and beautiful,” another gushed. “You are sure to win!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie McGlynn (@katiexmcglynn)

Katie has been preparing for Strictly Come Dancing

The actress is taking the competition seriously, and it previously emerged that she enlisted the help of personal trainer Brad Lawrence to help her get ready.

Taking to Instagram, she said: “Brad was highly recommended to me from a close friend earlier in the year.

“I really wanted to get my fitness levels back up after lockdown and of course the exciting news of Strictly was my motivation to pull my socks up and get back training.”

However, the star faces tough competition on the dancefloor, with the likes of BBC Breakfast’s Dan Walker, Loose Women’s Judi Love and Peep Show star Robert Webb among the other contestants.

