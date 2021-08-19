Katie McGlynn is set to appear on the upcoming series of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The former Coronation Street star, 28, was announced as a contestant earlier this month.

But how is Katie getting in shape ahead of the launch?

Here’s everything you need to know about her fitness journey…

Katie McGlynn trains ahead of Strictly Come Dancing

In a bid to get fit before the show, Katie enlisted the help of personal trainer Brad Lawrence.

The actress explained she made the decision earlier this year, with Strictly being her main motivation.

Taking to Instagram, she said: “Brad was highly recommended to me from a close friend earlier in the year.

Strictly was my motivation to pull my socks up and get back training

“I really wanted to get my fitness levels back up after lockdown and of course the exciting news of Strictly was my motivation to pull my socks up and get back training.”

Katie added: “He really does have the patience of a saint but trains you like the devil. Some would call it a love/hate relationship.

“But he’s genuinely one of the best trainers I’ve had…

“I feel healthier, fitter & stronger whilst still having a social/hectic work schedule life!”

The actress also accompanied the post with a video of herself and Brad training.

The snippet included Katie tackling various weighted exercises and strength work.

Meanwhile, Brad also shared a glimpse into their workout routine on his profile.

The PT listed a detailed plan of Katie’s session, which included barbell squats, overhead presses and burpees.

Brad added: “Katie is a grafter and I can’t wait to see her showcase what she’s capable of on TV.”

Katie lost one stone last year after departing from Coronation Street (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Has Katie lost weight in the past?

Yes, Katie previously lost an impressive amount of weight last year.

Her weight loss followed shortly after leaving Coronation Street as Sinead Osbourne.

Following her departure, Katie joined a 12 week fitness programme and overhauled her diet.

As a result, she shifted a whopping one stone.

Speaking to Closer Magazine, she shared: “I was usually between a size 8-10 when ordering clothes, but I was creeping up to a size 12, which isn’t bad at all, but it was bigger than I usually am.

“I finally feel back to normal. I’ve trained hard, I’ve been lifting weights, and eating the right food. I’m more confident than I’ve ever been and I have much more energy.”

