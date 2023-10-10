Gemma Atkinson declares ‘it’s fine’ as she reveals ‘silver lining’ after Gorka’s Strictly exit

The latest Strictly news has seen star Gemma Atkinson address fiancé Gorka Marquez‘s exit from the show.

Gorka and his celebrity partner Nikita Kanda faced a dreaded Strictly dance-off alongside Love Island favourite Zara McDermott and her partner Graziano Di Prima on Sunday night (October 8).

And, after all four judges voted to save Zara and Graziano, Gemma revealed that Gorka’s exit does have a “silver lining”.

Gemma Atkinson said there’s a ‘sliver lining’ for Gorka’s exit (Credit: ITV)

Strictly news: ‘Silver lining’ for Gemma and Gorka

While picking up her four-year-old daughter Mia from school, Gemma posted a video on Instagram in which she spoke about Gorka and Nikita’s exit from the show. Gemma and Gorka are, of course, also parents to baby boy Thiago.

The actress revealed: “I got to meet Nikita, Gorka’s partner. She’s lovely. So, so lovely,” and continued: “Literally no dance experience, no acting experience, getting up at four o’clock for a breakfast show before rehearsals… I said to her: ‘You should be bloody proud! Genuinely mate, be bloody proud.'”

The silver lining is that Gorka gets to come home now.

Talking about Gorka leaving the show so early, Gemma then went on to explain that it’s not necessarily a bad thing for the young family.

She explained: “The silver lining is that Gorka gets to come home now. We’ve not seen him for four weeks… Obviously, I have now but [not] Mia and Thiago so yeah.”

She then added: “It’s fine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

Gemma welcomed a baby boy back in July

Recently, Gemma issued a warning to Gorka Marquez following his elimination – and hilariously told him that she’s done with adding to their family.

The former Hollyoaks star recently welcomed a baby boy into the world. She shared the joyous news on her Instagram back in July and said: “Little man is here! He arrived safe and sound and he’s utterly wonderful. Mia is already the mother hen we expected her to be.”

The star concluded: “We’re all home together soaking up this lovely little bubble before Gorks has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week.”

Read more: Gemma Atkinson blasts cheating ex: ‘It turned out that he was a narcissist and a liar’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.