Gemma Atkinson blasts cheating ex: ‘It turned out that he was a narcissist and a liar’

Former Hollyoaks star Gemma Atkinson has opened up about her cheating ex on her new podcast.

Gemma is now happily in love and has two children with Gorka Marquez. The pair met on Strictly Come Dancing and are engaged.

The star launched her podcast, called The Overshare, just a week ago, and she seems to doing just that…

Gemma Atkinson opened up about her painful past on her podcast – where she really does overshare (Credit: YouTube)

Gemma Atkinson on cheating ex

In her most recent episode, entitled Secret, she told her listeners about the time she found out her ex was cheating on her via Instagram.

The episode’s synopsis reads: “In this Overshare Gemma delves into some of the biggest secrets that people have uncovered… from secret families to the tale of one husband and the text he never expected his wife to see. One of our juiciest Overshares of the series.”

Recalling the gutwrenching time, Gemma said: “My ex was cheating on me and I found out on Instagram. A lovely lady DM’d me on Instagram when we were on holiday.”

Gemma said she discovered the news through some savvy sleuthing conducted by the mysterious lady. She continued: “I put a picture of a sunset on my grid, and he stupidly put it as his WhatsApp profile picture, and he told her he was in Florida with the lads, and he was in the Bahamas. And we had no idea about each other.”

Who did the dirty?

Although she didn’t give any names, she gave lots of details. “But she was so polite with me, and I was so polite with her because, ultimately, we didn’t do anything wrong,” she continued.

“We were both kind of swept off our feet at the time by someone who we thought was wonderful, but it turned out that he was a narcissist and a liar and just a really crappy person.”

Gemma recently gave birth to her second baby (Credit: Splash News)

Her happy ever after

With that behind her, Gemma can focus on her family with far from crappy person Gorka.

They initially met in 2017 when Gemma signed on to do the show. Gorka wasn’t partnered with her but announced they were dating in February 2018.

They have a daughter Mia, four, and a newborn son Thiago, together. Thiago was born in July this year.

Gemma often shares cute snaps with her family on her Instagram.

