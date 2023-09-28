Gemma Atkinson hits back after she’s accused of ‘snubbing’ Gorka’s Strictly partner

Gemma Atkinson has broken her silence after she was accused of ‘snubbing’ her fiancé Gorka Marquez’s Strictly partner.

Gorka is back on Strictly for the 2023 series with his celeb partner Nikita Kanda. For week one of the competition, they bagged a score of 18 out of 40. This weekend, they’ll be performing a charleston to Beyonce’s hit song Single Ladies.

But recently, it was claimed that former Emmerdale star Gemma isn’t following Nikita on social media.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez

The Sun claimed that a fan had spotted the ‘snub’. They apparently told the publication: “It’s so weird that Gemma isn’t following Nikita – especially as Nikita likes all of Gemma’s posts.

“Gemma doesn’t even like the pics with Gorka in!”

After a little dig on Instagram, Gemma doesn’t seem to be following Nikita. But Nikita is following Gemma. Despite this, Gemma showed her support for Gorka and Nikita as they appeared on Strictly: It Takes Two on Wednesday evening.

Alongside a photo of Gorka and Nikita on It Takes Two, Gemma simply wrote: “Team Gorita,” merging their names together. It seems all is good between them!

During last night’s It Takes Two, Gorka and Nikita discussed their upcoming week two dance. Nikita said: “I feel like I need to bring out my inner Sasha Fierce. Whenever you listen to a diva like Beyonce, you’ve just got to bring it!

“This is for the girls and I’m a proper girl’s girl. This is all about the ladies this week!”

Nikita added that she’d dedicating her dance to her mum, who she describes as a “single mum” who’s brought her and her sister up on her own.

Nikita said she’s dedicating her week two dance to her mum (Credit: BBC)

Gorka gushed: “Yes! Well said.”

