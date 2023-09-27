Jeff Brazier looks down, Bobby Brazier smiles
TV

‘How has this happened?!’: Bobby Brazier blames dad Jeff as he’s asked to ‘explain’ Strictly problem

He was quizzed on It Takes Two

By Robert Leigh
| Updated:

Bobby Brazier pointed the finger in his dad’s direction after he was asked to explain himself on Strictly spin off It Takes Two.

EastEnders actor Bobby, 20, and his pro dance partner Dianne Buswell were quizzed by new host Fleur East last night.

The eldest son of Jeff Brazier and Jade Goody admitted he hadn’t got an answer when put in a tough spot during Tuesday (September 26) night’s programme.

But he soon changed his tune and decided to blame Jeff for a shortfall in his understanding as popular Bobby joked around on the ITT sofa.

Fleur East asks a question
Fleur East asked Bobby Brazier a tricky Strictly question on It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Bobby Brazier in no TV shocker

Fleur, who was a contestant in the 2022 series of the BBC One dance show, asked playfully: “Before we get stuck in, we need to discuss something very, very serious. Bobby, you’ve never watched Strictly. Explain yourself!”

Covering his face with his hands, Bobby replied: “I don’t know what to say.” But Fleur pressed, enquiring: “How has this happened?”

Bobby Brazier laughs
Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell had a right laugh on ITT (Credit: BBC)

‘It’s my dad’s fault’

Bobby responded: “I’ve never owned a TV, that’s it. It’s always been the punishment at home that you are not allowed to watch TV. So I guess I never had an attachment to watching telly growing up.”

I guess I never had an attachment to watching telly growing up.

He added: “Look, it’s my dad’s fault.”

Jeff Brazier looks emotional
Jeff Brazier looks emotional at the NTAs as his son Bobby namechecks him in his speech (Credit: YouTube)

Bobby and Dianne, 34, scored 29 points with the judges for their week one foxtrot routine.

And Jeff was there in the Strictly ballroom to see it happen. Looking like he had tears in his eyes, hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly drew attention to his reaction.

But Bobby, who had his father sobbing recently at the NTAs, joked: “Not again!”

Read more: Strictly fans fear for Les Dennis ahead of this weekend’s show: ‘This is what they did to Ann Widdecombe’

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is on BBC One this Saturday, September 30, at 6.20pm. It Takes Two airs on weekdays on BBC Two at 6.30pm.

YouTube video player

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Robert Leigh
Freelance Writer
Robert Leigh is a freelance entertainment and showbiz writer for Entertainment Daily with 20 years of experience working for nationals titles and magazines in the UK.

Related Topics

Bobby Brazier Dianne Buswell Fleur East It Takes Two Jeff Brazier Strictly Come Dancing

Trending Articles

EastEnders logo and a female shadow
EastEnders favourite quits new job after ‘backstage breakdown’: ‘I’ve had a lot going on – I need to be with my family’
Kirstie Allsopp
Kirstie Allsopp forced to pull out of filming after horror accident: ‘I am battered and bruised’
Oti Mabuse gestures with her hand as she speaks
Oti Mabuse reveals devastating real reason she quit Strictly after ‘crying in the shower’
Louise Redknapp on the red carpet
Louise Redknapp confirms romance with armed forces hunk – and he’s nine years younger
Matt Hancock on Celebrity SAS
Matt Hancock absolutely rinsed by Channel 4 announcer ahead of Celebrity SAS: ‘Give him a promotion’
Angela Rippon on Strictly and Kai Widdrington smiling
Kai Widdrington and Angela Rippon dealt blow after Strictly debut as their future on show ‘revealed’