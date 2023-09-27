‘How has this happened?!’: Bobby Brazier blames dad Jeff as he’s asked to ‘explain’ Strictly problem

Bobby Brazier pointed the finger in his dad’s direction after he was asked to explain himself on Strictly spin off It Takes Two.

EastEnders actor Bobby, 20, and his pro dance partner Dianne Buswell were quizzed by new host Fleur East last night.

The eldest son of Jeff Brazier and Jade Goody admitted he hadn’t got an answer when put in a tough spot during Tuesday (September 26) night’s programme.

But he soon changed his tune and decided to blame Jeff for a shortfall in his understanding as popular Bobby joked around on the ITT sofa.

Fleur East asked Bobby Brazier a tricky Strictly question on It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Bobby Brazier in no TV shocker

Fleur, who was a contestant in the 2022 series of the BBC One dance show, asked playfully: “Before we get stuck in, we need to discuss something very, very serious. Bobby, you’ve never watched Strictly. Explain yourself!”

Covering his face with his hands, Bobby replied: “I don’t know what to say.” But Fleur pressed, enquiring: “How has this happened?”

Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell had a right laugh on ITT (Credit: BBC)

‘It’s my dad’s fault’

Bobby responded: “I’ve never owned a TV, that’s it. It’s always been the punishment at home that you are not allowed to watch TV. So I guess I never had an attachment to watching telly growing up.”

I guess I never had an attachment to watching telly growing up.

He added: “Look, it’s my dad’s fault.”

Jeff Brazier looks emotional at the NTAs as his son Bobby namechecks him in his speech (Credit: YouTube)

Bobby and Dianne, 34, scored 29 points with the judges for their week one foxtrot routine.

And Jeff was there in the Strictly ballroom to see it happen. Looking like he had tears in his eyes, hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly drew attention to his reaction.

But Bobby, who had his father sobbing recently at the NTAs, joked: “Not again!”

