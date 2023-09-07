Strictly fans convinced they know Bobby Brazier’s pro partner after spotting NTAs clue

Strictly Come Dancing fans reckon they’ve worked out which pro EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier will be paired up with.

The 20-year-old son of late Big Brother contestant Jade Goody bagged the Rising Star Award at the NTAs on Tuesday (September 5) evening.

As well as mentioning his mum at the bash, Freddie Slater star Bobby also paid an emotional tribute to his father Jeff Brazier as he picked up his gong.

Strictly hopeful and series favourite Bobby Brazier is already winning trophies! (Credit: YouTube)

‘This has everything to do with my dad’

Bobby said: “It’s become very, very, very obvious, this actually has very, very, very little to do with me and everything to do with my dad.”

He went on: “Over the course of the last 20 years I’ve consistently heard him say ‘because I can’. It was a mantra, or a motto of his. And him just saying that, ‘because I can’. You know, because I can, why not?”

But amid Bobby’s words of praise for his dad, viewers also spied another interaction that they believe has revealed Bobby’s BBC One dance partner.

Jeff Brazier looks emotional as his son speaks at the NTAs (Credit: YouTube)

‘Something I noticed…’

Ahead of the 21st series of Strictly beginning later this month, speculation has been rife about which contestants will perform alongside which pros.

ED! has also made a few predictions about dream Strictly 2023 duos, with rehearsals well under way.

But now, with Bobby already tipped by the bookies to be among the top contenders among the line-up to claim this year’s Glitterball trophy, some fans believe they’ve sussed who he’ll take to the dance floor with.

And that’s because Bobby was seen interacting with a show fave at the NTAs.

One Twitter user pondered after observing a ‘clue’: “Something I noticed, @bbceastenders posted a Instagram story when Bobby Brazier won at the NTAs last night.

I’m sure I saw Dianne Buswell giving him a standing ovation.

“As they panned around, I’m sure I saw Dianne Buswell giving him a standing ovation. Could be just because he is doing #Strictly, or do they know their celeb partners?”

“I think they know them by now,” someone responded.

A Story post re-shared by Bobby Brazier on Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

Will Bobby Brazier dance with Dianne Buswell on Strictly?

Separately, another person tweeted about Instagram Story activity from Bobby they thought could also suggest Dianne will be his pro.

The user claimed: “Just saw Bobby’s Story repost. Strictly pros applauding Bobby for his award last night. I see Dianne. Katya [Jones] as well. But I am sure it is Dianne that’s partnered with Bobby.”

And Dianne, with her unmissable flame-red hair – as well as a distinctive green jumpsuit she told fans she picked up at a car boot sale for four pounds – could indeed be seen enthusiastically clapping Bobby in that post.

Meanwhile, the first Twitter user was informed about further footage from after the show published by Metro.

Dianne Buswell leaves the NTAs earlier this week (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘They enjoyed a quick boogie together’

The news outlet also reported Dianne, 34, walked over to Bobby and Jeff for a chat.

Additionally, Dianne and Bobby are said to have “also enjoyed a quick boogie together, with both wiggling their hips around while in each other’s company”.

The development follows reports from early August that claimed Dianne was quick to reply to Bobby on Insta when he revealed he will be part of Strictly 2023.

She commented at the time: “Welcome to the sparkly world of Strictly.”

To which one fan replied: “Straight away the reveal came up I thought perfect pairing with Dianne.”

But who will dance with Bobby? We can’t wait to find out!

