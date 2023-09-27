Les Dennis and Nancy Xu on Strictly with logo in background
TV

Strictly fans fear for Les Dennis ahead of this weekend’s show: ‘This is what they did to Ann Widdecombe’

He was bottom of the leaderboard last weekend

By Rebecca Carter

Strictly fans have expressed concern for Les Dennis ahead of this weekend’s show.

Poor Les finished last on the leaderboard last weekend following his Tango with pro partner Nancy Xu. They bagged a total of 16 points out of 40.

Ahead of week two, the dances and songs for the celebs and their pro partners have been revealed – and some fans are a bit worried for Les!

Les Dennis and Nancy Xu dancing on Strictly
Les and Nancy were bottom of the leaderboard last weekend (Credit: BBC)

Les Dennis on Strictly 2023

Les and Nancy will be performing the Samba to The Hues Corporation’s Rock the Boat. Discussing the news on a Strictly fan page on Facebook, some people fear about Les’ future on the show.

One Strictly Come Dancing fan commented: “Looks like they want Les out first,” followed by a sad emoji.

Another wrote: “This is what they did to Ed Balls, Ann Widdecombe and John Sergeant. Look how long they lasted.”

A third added: “Exactly what I thought.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

However, someone else added: “Can’t think of a single dance which would give him a good chance of staying in, to be fair.”

Another added: “He is trying to be funnier than he is, but I hope that he can get to movie week at least!”

Looks like they want Les out first.

So what other dances can we look forward to this weekend?

Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk will dance the tango while Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima will perform a quickstep.

Meanwhile, Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola will dance the foxtrot while Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice perform the salsa.

Les Dennis and Nancy Xu on Strictly
Les and Nancy will dance the samba this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Strictly week two dances

We’ll also get to see Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Lauren Oakley and Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington perform the foxtrot.

Jody Cundy and Jowita Przystał will dance a paso doble, Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell will perform the charleston and Nigel Harman and Katya Jones – who topped the leaderboard for week one – will dance the viennese waltz.

Read more: Outspoken Strictly pro in ‘despair’ over judges’ treatment of celebs: ‘Give it a bit of home truth’

Elsewhere, Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu will perform a jive and Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe will dance the quickstep too. Finally, Nikita Kanda and Gorka Marquez are getting geared up for a charleston, Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin will perform a quickstep and Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer will dance a cha cha cha.

Strictly continues this Saturday (September 30) from 6:20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. 

YouTube video player

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Rebecca Carter
Associate Editor
Rebecca started her career at Entertainment Daily five years ago. She is now an Associate Editor for Showbiz. She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of celebrity household names and TV, including entertainment shows and daytime television. She also works on delivering the latest news surrounding the Royal Family.

Related Topics

Les Dennis Nancy Xu Strictly Come Dancing

Trending Articles

Emmerdale's Mack, Chloe, the Emmerdale logo and background of the Dales
Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ how Chloe will trap Mack after pregnancy twist
Kirstie Allsopp
Kirstie Allsopp forced to pull out of filming after horror accident: ‘I am battered and bruised’
Kevin Clifton smiling in interview; in the background, Strictly logo (Credit: BBC/YouTube/Composite: ED!)
Strictly favourite Kevin Clifton confirmed for big return following shock exit
Coronation Street's Adam, the Coronation Street logo and background of the Rovers
Coronation Street fans rejoice as Adam finally changes up his look
Angela Scanlon in an interview against Strictly logo and background (Credit: BBC/RTE: Composite: ED!)
Strictly star Angela Scanlon apologises as she’s ‘reported to police’ for behaviour after rehearsals: ‘I made absolutely the wrong decision’
Angela Rippon on Strictly and Kai Widdrington smiling
Kai Widdrington and Angela Rippon dealt blow after Strictly debut as their future on show ‘revealed’