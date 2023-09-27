Strictly fans fear for Les Dennis ahead of this weekend’s show: ‘This is what they did to Ann Widdecombe’

Strictly fans have expressed concern for Les Dennis ahead of this weekend’s show.

Poor Les finished last on the leaderboard last weekend following his Tango with pro partner Nancy Xu. They bagged a total of 16 points out of 40.

Ahead of week two, the dances and songs for the celebs and their pro partners have been revealed – and some fans are a bit worried for Les!

Les and Nancy were bottom of the leaderboard last weekend (Credit: BBC)

Les Dennis on Strictly 2023

Les and Nancy will be performing the Samba to The Hues Corporation’s Rock the Boat. Discussing the news on a Strictly fan page on Facebook, some people fear about Les’ future on the show.

One Strictly Come Dancing fan commented: “Looks like they want Les out first,” followed by a sad emoji.

Another wrote: “This is what they did to Ed Balls, Ann Widdecombe and John Sergeant. Look how long they lasted.”

A third added: “Exactly what I thought.”

However, someone else added: “Can’t think of a single dance which would give him a good chance of staying in, to be fair.”

Another added: “He is trying to be funnier than he is, but I hope that he can get to movie week at least!”

Looks like they want Les out first.

So what other dances can we look forward to this weekend?

Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk will dance the tango while Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima will perform a quickstep.

Meanwhile, Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola will dance the foxtrot while Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice perform the salsa.

Les and Nancy will dance the samba this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Strictly week two dances

We’ll also get to see Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Lauren Oakley and Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington perform the foxtrot.

Jody Cundy and Jowita Przystał will dance a paso doble, Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell will perform the charleston and Nigel Harman and Katya Jones – who topped the leaderboard for week one – will dance the viennese waltz.

Elsewhere, Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu will perform a jive and Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe will dance the quickstep too. Finally, Nikita Kanda and Gorka Marquez are getting geared up for a charleston, Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin will perform a quickstep and Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer will dance a cha cha cha.

Strictly continues this Saturday (September 30) from 6:20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Strictly continues this Saturday (September 30) from 6:20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.