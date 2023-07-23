Gemma Atkinson shares first picture of her ‘wonderful’ baby boy and reveals his unusual name

Gemma Atkinson has revealed the name of her new baby – as well as the adorable reason behind it.

Last week, 38-year-old Gemma welcomed baby number two with fiancé Gorka Márquez. The pair, who met and fell in love on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, are also proud parents to three-year-old Mia.

And on Saturday night (July 22) Gemma took to her Instagram to reveal her newborn baby boy’s name – as well as the heartwarming reason behind his moniker.

Gemma and Gorka recently welcomed baby number two (Credit: ITV)

Gemma Atkinson reveals baby name

Heading over to her Instagram, Gemma uploaded an adorable picture of the tot asleep in his bassinet. In the caption, she revealed to fans his name and wrote: “Thiago Thomas Marquez. Our family is complete.”

Gemma also uploaded a snap to her Instagram Story where she explained to fans why they decided to choose that name.

She penned: “Thiago is originally a Portuguese name (Gorka’s mum is from Portugal). And Thomas was my Dad’s middle name so there’s the mix of the two.

The soap star added: “Tio is thriving and it feels like he always been here. Mia is obsessed! Thank you eveyone for the lovely messages. We feel extremely lucky.”

Gemma lost her dad when she was aged just 17 after he suffered a heart attack.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez baby

Gorka and Gemma shared the news of their new arrival on Instagram in a sweet message. It read: “Little man is here! He arrived safe and sound and he’s utterly wonderful. Mia is already the mother hen we expected her to be.

“We’re all home together soaking up this lovely little bubble before Gorka has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week.” Actress Gemma added: “Thank you for all the lovely well wishes. Our family is complete.”

The actress revealed her baby’s name (Credit: ITV)

When did Gemma and Gorka meet?

Gemma and Gorka met during the 2017 series of Strictly Come Dancing. Gemma appeared as a contestant, dancing with pro Aljaz Skorjanec. Meanwhile, Gorka was dancing with Alexandra Burke that series.

The couple went public in 2018 and announced they were engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2021. They welcomed their little girl Mia in 2019.

