Gemma Atkinson laughs off daughter Mia’s very personal question about her appearance following birth of baby boy

Former Strictly star Gemma Atkinson has shared the incredibly cheeky question daughter Mia asked her following the birth of her second baby.

Earlier this week Gemma welcomed her second child, a little baby boy, with dancer Gorka Marquez who she met on Strictly.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez recently welcomed a baby boy (Credit: ITV)

She shared the wonderful news in a sweet statement posted to her Instagram story. It told fans: “Little man is here! He arrived safe and sound and he’s utterly wonderful.”

Little man is here.

Gemma went on: “We’re all home together soaking up this lovely little bubble for Gorks has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week. Thank you for all the lovely well wishes. Our family is complete.”

Gemma also shared that three-year-old Mia has already stepped up to her big sister duties, saying: “Mia is already the mother hen we expected her to be.”

However it seems the youngster still has some cheekiness up her sleeve…

Gemma Atkinson laughs off daughter Mia’s very personal question

A few days on from the birth, Gemma has updated fans with a funny question Mia has asked her.

Why does your tummy still look like it has a baby in it?

She told her Instagram followers today: “Mia just sat me down, looked me in the eye with that deep in thought look and said, ‘Mummy, why does your tummy still look like it has a baby in it even though my brother is out?'”

Gemma laughed the question off with three cry-laughing emojis.

Gemma and Gorka are yet to announce what they have named the latest addition to their family. When they first announced her pregnancy Gemma joked, “We may need to do some negotiating on names, as so far [Mia]’s adamant he’s going to be called Barbie.”

