Gemma Atikson on Lorraine
News

Gemma Atkinson laughs off daughter Mia’s very personal question about her appearance following birth of baby boy

Bless her!

By Gabrielle Cracknell

Former Strictly star Gemma Atkinson has shared the incredibly cheeky question daughter Mia asked her following the birth of her second baby.

Earlier this week Gemma welcomed her second child, a little baby boy, with dancer Gorka Marquez who she met on Strictly.

Gemma and Gorka on Loose Women
Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez recently welcomed a baby boy (Credit: ITV)

She shared the wonderful news in a sweet statement posted to her Instagram story. It told fans: “Little man is here! He arrived safe and sound and he’s utterly wonderful.”

Little man is here.

Gemma went on: “We’re all home together soaking up this lovely little bubble for Gorks has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week. Thank you for all the lovely well wishes. Our family is complete.”

Gemma also shared that three-year-old Mia has already stepped up to her big sister duties, saying: “Mia is already the mother hen we expected her to be.”

However it seems the youngster still has some cheekiness up her sleeve…

Gemma and Gorka both laughing
Gemma and Gorka met on Strictly Come Dancing and now share two children (Credit: ITV)

Gemma Atkinson laughs off daughter Mia’s very personal question

A few days on from the birth, Gemma has updated fans with a funny question Mia has asked her.

Why does your tummy still look like it has a baby in it?

She told her Instagram followers today: “Mia just sat me down, looked me in the eye with that deep in thought look and said, ‘Mummy, why does your tummy still look like it has a baby in it even though my brother is out?'”

Gemma laughed the question off with three cry-laughing emojis.

Gemma and Gorka are yet to announce what they have named the latest addition to their family. When they first announced her pregnancy Gemma joked, “We may need to do some negotiating on names, as so far [Mia]’s adamant he’s going to be called Barbie.”

Read More: All of the Strictly Come Dancing babies coming this year

YouTube video player

So what do you think of this story? You can head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Gemma Atkinson Gorka Marquez Strictly Come Dancing

Trending Articles

Mohammed in a circle and Iris smiling on This Morning
This Morning guest Iris, 83, on A&E sex confession ahead of split from TV toyboy
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle separated by a crack
Princess Kate sends ‘very clear message’ to Meghan Markle to ‘back off’: ‘She needs to be careful’
Emmerdale's Mary, the Emmerdale logo and background of the Dales
Emmerdale fans all giving same praise for Mary scenes in aftermath of her photo leak
Nick Benedict / Days Of Our Lives
Days Of Our Lives star Nick Benedict dies on 77th birthday following post-surgery complications
King Charles wearing a crown at the coronation
Royal Family set to receive huge boost from tax payers in 2025
Kelsey Parker smiling
Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey ‘back with her ex’: ‘She couldn’t ignore her feelings for him’