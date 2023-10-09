Gemma Atkinson issues warning to Gorka Marquez as pair are reunited after four weeks following Strictly exit

Former Strictly star Gemma Atkinson has issued a warning to Gorka Marquez following his elimination from the show last night.

Gorka said goodbye to the competition after just three weeks last night, as he and Nikita lost out in the dance-off.

Strictly star Gemma Atkinson issues warning to Gorka

Last night (Sunday, October 8) saw Gorka and Nikita say goodbye to Strictly. They were in the dance-off with Zara McDermott and Graziano. However, the judges opted to save Zara instead.

Now, Gemma has issued her husband with a warning as they’re reunited after four weeks.

Speaking to OK! magazine, Gemma claims that her family is “complete” now following the birth of the couple’s second child.

Speaking about the transition from one to two children, Gemma said: “It’s a lot more relaxed because we know what to do now, it’s not our first rodeo, so it’s fine.”

Strictly star Gemma Atkinson issues warning

However, the star continued, revealing some things that the couple are more worried about now with two kids.

“[We’re] more worried, because obviously, you think ‘I’ve got two to keep an eye on’. When I go to Tesco I’m like, ‘Where are they? Which aisle are they on?'” she told the publication.

“But it’s just lovely. We kind of feel like everything’s complete now. Boy, girl done, shop shut, done. Don’t come near me!” she then joked.

Neil Jones addresses Gorka quit rumours

Meanwhile, Strictly star Neil Jones has addressed rumours claiming Gorka could be set to quit the show.

“No, I doubt that’s the case. I really doubt it,” he told The Sun when asked whether Gorka could be leaving the show.

“But I think it’s one of those things where I’m always shocked when I see someone hasn’t come back to the show, and I think why? Why?” Even Oti Mabuse, I’m so close with Oti, and I was like: ‘You didn’t tell me you weren’t coming back’,” he said.

However, some fans have sympathy for Gorka if he doesn’t return.

“Honestly I sympathise if he’d quit just so he can spend more time with his kids, it must be hard committing to the two,” one said on Reddit.

