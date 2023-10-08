Strictly Come Dancing 2023 has sent home its second celebrity after a dance-off between two couples and fans aren’t surprised by the results.

The iconic dance show made its return to TV screens on Saturday night (October 7) for another jaw-dropping episode. This week, it was Movie Week – and it’s fair to say the celebs set the dance floor on fire.

Rising to the top of the leaderboard this week were Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu with a score of 35. At the bottom were Jody Cundy and Jowita Przystał with a score of 20. Meanwhile last week’s top couple Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin fell into the bottom half after their performance got them a score of 28.

It’s not just the leaderboard that can make or break a celeb’s stint on Strictly though. The show’s loyal legion of fans have been voting to keep their faves in too.

But who ended up in the bottom two? And who did the judges – Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and Head Judge, Shirley Ballas – send home?

Gorka and Nikita have been sent home (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Strictly 2023 results

This weekend, Nikita Kanda and Gorka Márquez faced Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima in the dance-off. Nikita then became the second contestant to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

Both couples performed their routines again; Zara and Graziano performed their Pasodoble to The Puss Suite from Puss In Boots. Then, Nikita and Gorka performed their Jive to Kids In America from Clueless

After both couples had danced a second time, the judges delivered their verdicts. Craig chose to save Zara and Graziano, saying he thought they both had “technique and theatricality”.

Motsi also decided to save the pair, due to one couple “making a few mistakes that were quite visible”. Anton Du Beke chose to save Zara and Graziano too. And it was a clean sweep as Shirley Ballas also agreed.

Nikita and Gorka were booted from the show (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Nikita and Gorka leave show

When asked by Tess about their time on Strictly, Nikita said: “I don’t want to leave yet, I feel like I’ve let him down. I’ve had the best time and I love all my Strictly family, I’m going to miss you all. This has been a dream come true, I’m so grateful. I’ve got to say the biggest thankyou to Gorka, he has been the biggest support and I’ve had the best time ever.”

Gorka was then quizzed by Tess on Nikita overcoming her nerves, he said: “I am beyond proud of her, for someone that doesn’t have any dance experience or performance experience to come on this show and dance in front of millions of people – for three weeks, I think it’s incredible. You should be very proud of yourself, you have never let me down and I am very proud of you. This show is going to teach you so many things about yourself that you can take with you and I take incredible memories. I’ve never laughed so much in three weeks than I did with you!”

Gorka and Nikita were in the dance-off against Graziano and Zara (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

What did fans think about result?

It seems the results didn’t surprise fans of the show. Rushing over to X, one fan said: “Kinda guessed this if I’m honest, right person went.”

A second added: “To be honest, I am not surprised with the dance-off result!” A third quipped: “Sadly not much of a surprise, was expecting this.”

Echoing their thoughts, another follower proclaimed: “A blessing in disguise for Gorka. I wasn’t expecting the other dancer there, but the one who should of been there got the sympathy vote.”

Someone else added: “Absolutely gutted for Gorka.” Another wrote: “Nooooooo Gorka!”

A third tweeted: “Gutted for Gorka.”

