Strictly fans make plea to Dianne Buswell following week three performance with Bobby Brazier

Strictly fans were all saying the same thing about Dianne Buswell after her week three performance with Bobby Brazier.

The iconic dance show made its return to TV screens on Saturday night (October 7) for Movie Week.

But it was Dianne who got plenty of viewers talking after she underwent a complete transformation. So much so that fans have issued a plea to the red-haired beauty.

Dianne Buswell looked totally different on the show (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans gobsmacked over Dianne Buswell’s new look

During Saturday night (October 7) Dianne and EastEnders star Bobby Brazier performed a Samba to Young Hearts Run Free from the film Romeo and Juliet.

The performance faired well with the judges and fans of the iconic dancing series. But it was Dianne’s look that left plenty of viewers with their jaws on the floor.

Usually, the dancer rocks her iconic bright red tresses on the show. However for the latest instalment she sported a brunette hairdo – and fans were certainly won over by her new look.

Fans begged Dianne to keep her new brown locks (Credit: BBC)

Dianne shows off new look

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday (October 8) Dianne shared a slew of snaps of her with her brunette tresses. Taking to the comments section, fans were left begging her to keep the new look. One said: “Ditch the red and go brunette.” Someone else penned: “KEEP IT.”

Dye your hair this color Dianne, suited you.

Echoing their thoughts, a third Strictly gushed: “You looked utterly gorgeous last night, the brunette suits you so much.” Another follower proclaimed: “You can pull anything off.”

Another begged: “Dye your hair this color Dianne, suited you.”

Elsewhere on the star-studded show, fans were fuming over Shirley Ballas’ scoring of Eddie Kadi.

During Saturday’s show, Eddie and his partner Karen Hauer took to the dance floor to perform a routine inspired by the movie Men in Black. Dressed in tuxedos, the duo got the nation, and the audience, on their feet as they put on a show.

When it came to the judges’ feedback, they couldn’t help but dish out the compliments to Eddie, in particular Shirley. She said: “When you do something well, it needs rewarding. This was slick, it had style, it was edgy, it was entertaining, you found your groove. Everything that you love in dance you were able to bring today as a partnership, I absolutely loved it.”

Later on, it was time for the judges’ scores in which Shirley awarded Eddie the first 10 of the series! However, fans watching the show seemed to disagree. Some said it was a “waste” of a 10.

