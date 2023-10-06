‘I’m always shocked’: Neil Jones breaks silence on co-star ‘quitting’

The latest Strictly news has seen dancer Neil Jones reveal whether he thinks co-star Gorka Marquez will quit the show.

Neil doesn’t have a celebrity partner this year. He previously competed on Strictly with former footballer Alex Scott and actress Nina Wadia.

Recently, rumours have been rife among fans that Gorka could be set to leave. With two young children and his fiancée Gemma Atkinson at home, fans think it’s a definite possibly that Gorka might leave – especially when he said he nearly didn’t return this year due to the show’s hectic schedule.

So what does Neil think? Read the latest Strictly news here…

Strictly news: Neil thinks Gorka is here to stay

In an interview with The Sun, Neil said that he doesn’t see Gorka leaving the Strictly dance floor anytime soon.

“No, I doubt that’s the case. I really doubt it,” he said.

However, Neil added: “But I think it’s one of those things where I’m always shocked when I see someone hasn’t come back to the show, and I think why? Why?” Even Oti Mabuse, I’m so close with Oti, and I was like: ‘You didn’t tell me you weren’t coming back.'”

Fans on Reddit, however, can understand why Gorka might be thinking about stepping away from the show.

“Honestly I sympathise if he’d quit just so he can spend more time with his kids, it must be hard committing to the two,” one user wrote.

“I actually thought this last year. He looked so mad when he didnt win and I thought he would just throw in the towel and spend time with his beautiful family. I love Gemma and Gorka, they are adorable. I think it would be a shame as well, but I wouldnt blame him TBH,” another shared.

Gorka hasn’t seen fiance Gemma for a month

Now that Strictly is back on our screens every weekend, Gorka has been working a gruelling schedule. And because of that, he’s had to put his family life aside.

With wife Gemma and his two kids at home, Gemma revealed on her podcast, The Over Share, that she hasn’t seen Gorka for four weeks. The former Emmerdale star said she is looking forward to attending the Pride of Britain Awards this weekend (October 7) because that’s when she’ll next see him.

“It’s gonna be my first night out and my first night away since Thiago was born – he’ll be 12 weeks. I know it has to happen but it’s quite sad,” she said. “I will be seeing Gorka, though, for the first time in four weeks, which will be nice.”

