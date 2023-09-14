Gorka Marquez admits ‘heartbreaking’ reason he almost quit this year’s Strictly

Strictly star Gorka Marquez has revealed the heartbreaking reason he almost quit the hit BBC One show this year.

The popular primetime programme is set to return on Saturday (September 16) with a whole host of new celebrities.

Gorka spoke about how he almost quit Strictly (Credit: ITV)

Strictly star Gorka Marquez reveals reason he almost quit

Strictly star Gorka, who has been on the show since 2016, revealed he almost quit the show this year.

The star, who has two children with Gemma Atkinson, spoke about how he almost made the huge decision during Wednesday night’s episode of their reality show, Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind the Lens.

He made the confession in scenes filmed before the birth of their son, Thiago. Gorka said: “It’s quite heartbreaking you know, to have to leave again a few days after Gemma gives birth and not be at home.”

Gemma and Gorka have two children (Credit: ITV)

Why did Gorka Marquez almost quit Strictly?

The Spaniard continued. “In my head, it makes me think I want to quit and just be at home for the next three months, but at the same time, I need to do my job and work,” he said.

He then went on to say how he missed early days with his first daughter, Mia, too. This too was because of clashes with the Strictly schedule.

Thankfully for Gorka, Thiago was born before he had to head off to Strictly for rehearsals.

Nadiya is reportedly set to miss out on a celebrity pairing (Credit: ITV)

Star set to quit?

In other Stricty-related news, it’s been revealed that one of the pro dancers has been tipped to quit the show after not receiving a celebrity pairing.

Nadiya Bychkova, who has previously danced with Matt Goss and Dan Walker, is reportedly set to miss out on getting a celebrity partner this year.

“Nadiya lives and breathes Strictly, and so to hear that she wouldn’t have a celebrity partner this year was crushing for her,” a source told the Mirror.

Now, BitcoinCasino.com have revealed that Nadiya is at 6/1 to quit Strictly for good! However, she is also at 4/6 to get a celeb partner next year.

Strictly 2023 is set to launch on Saturday, September 16 at 6.35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

