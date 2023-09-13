Strictly star Adam Thomas admits show has already caused ‘argument’ with his wife

Strictly star Adam Thomas has confessed that the show has already caused an “argument” with his wife.

The 35-year-old is set to to take to the ballroom floor this weekend, but he had a bone to pick with his wife, Caroline, first…

Adam and Caroline have been married since 2017 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly star Adam Thomas confesses show has caused argument with his wife

This Saturday (September 16) will see Adam and the class of 2023 finally take to the ballroom floor.

The Strictly launch show will see the celebrities find out who their professional dance partners are.

Ahead of the launch show, Adam has revealed that the hit BBC programme has already caused arguments between him and his wife.

The Waterloo Road actor revealed in an interview with The Sun that Caroline is a dance teacher. However, she hasn’t shared any tips with him.

Adam spoke about his arguments (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly star Adam Thomas on arguments with his wife

Speaking to the publication, Adam said: “She’s a dance teacher. But no, she’s not given me any tips.

“We literally had this argument the other day because I was like, ‘Why have you not taught me how to dance after all these years I’ve been with you?’ And she was like, ‘Well, you’ve never taught me how to act’. I was like, ‘Yeah, very good point actually!’” he then said.

Meanwhile, Adam confessed that his brothers, Ryan and Scott, are “jealous” he’s landed the Strictly gig.

“They’re more jealous about me getting a spray tan if I’m being honest with you! But no, for me and my brothers, when I get a job, or when they get a job, we’re all so happy for each other. It’s amazing, we all go on that little journey together. They’ll be cheering me on,” he then said.

Nadiya is set to miss out this series (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Nadiya Bychkova to miss out on celeb partner?

It remains to be seen who Adam’s dance partner will be this series, however, if reports are to be believed, it won’t be Nadiya Bychkova.

It’s been reported recently that Nadiya has missed out on being paired up with a celeb this year.

The Ukrainian dancer, 34, is reportedly part of the ensemble this season – and isn’t very happy about it.

“Nadiya lives and breathes Strictly, and so to hear that she wouldn’t have a celebrity partner this year was crushing for her,” a source told The Mirror.

“She was both gutted and very, very angry. She has come to terms with it over the past few weeks and will do her best to support Kai during the series. But it was devastating news for her,” they then continued.

“Nadiya is a real favourite on Strictly but this year the bosses decided to shake things up and give Luba a chance instead,” they then added.

